Roy Keane suspects Mohamed Salah’s exit from Liverpool will turn “nasty”, while Ian Wright thinks Arne Slot “will be happy” he’s leaving.

Keane and Wright have reacted after Salah announced on Tuesday that he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Liverpool and Salah, who is under contract until 2027, have decided that this is the right course for all parties following his severe decline in form this season.

Salah was one of the best players in the Premier League last season and he has not taken too kindly to being a bit-part player, with the forward having a public spat with head coach Slot earlier this campaign.

Now, Wright has argued that Slot “will be happy” that Salah is leaving.

“It must be easier for Slot,” Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast.

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“He’s worried about ‘if I leave him out, if he’s on the bench, what’s he going to be like?’

“You know, the amount of fuss that he’s on the bench oh my god Salah’s on (the bench), is he going to come on? I think Slot will be happy.”

Wright, meanwhile, has questioned the decision to announce Salah’s exit during the season and has backed this situation to turn “nasty”.

“I’m not sure it’s ideal, the timing. I don’t know why he doesn’t wait until the end of the season,” Keane added.

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“Last year, there was a kind of noise coming out, ‘This could be my last game at Old Trafford’. He played all those games last year before he signed his new deal.

“If Liverpool finish the season really badly, and they’ve not been great, and he’s in games – we saw with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] a little bit last year, different circumstances, Trent, is he leaving, then he has a bad game against United.

“Say they come off in the last month or two and they don’t do anything in the cup matches, and he’s not at his best, they’ll be saying ‘he’s already left the club, his heart’s not in it’.

“I think that can turn a bit nasty, so this idea of a parade – it’d be different if they were like Arsenal and they were top of the league, you’re going to win the league like last year, but I’m not sure about the timing. I don’t know why you don’t just wait until the end of the season and go ‘I’ve done my bit’.

“Liverpool have a lot on their plate, don’t turn it into another circus act, like last year got a bit silly towards the end of the season, and it can turn the other way, fans can turn on him if he’s not at it.”

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