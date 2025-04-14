Keane reacts to new Salah deal at Liverpool with Arsenal claim: ‘That’s how special he is’

Manchester United legend Roy Keane reckons Arsenal would have won the Premier League title this season with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in their side.

The Reds are having a great season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman leading Liverpool to top of the Premier League table with only six matches to play.

Liverpool are now 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and it would take the Reds to have an incredible drop off in form to allow the Gunners back into the title race.

And the Reds, who beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, got another boost last week when Salah renewed his contract at Anfield after months of speculation.

There had been rumours that he could be on the move to Saudi Arabia on a free transfer in the summer but the Egyptian emphatically ended any links by committing his future to Liverpool.

And former Man Utd captain Keane insists that Salah is so “special” that Arsenal would win the Premier League title if the Egypt international was in their side this season.

READ: Michael Edwards among six Liverpool stakeholders unhappy with Salah, Van Dijk extensions

Speaking on Sky Sports prior to Liverpool’s narrow victory over West Ham, Keane commented on Salah: “He does it week in, week out. He scores goals, assists.

“Put it this way, if you put him in the Arsenal team, Arsenal win the league this year. That’s how special he is.

“I’m glad he got the deal done because you want the top players playing in the Premier League and he deserves it.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool have four (and Arsenal none) in Premier League XI of the season

👉 Slot calls Liverpool transfer target ‘almost uncontrollable’ in hard-fought Reds victory

👉 Liverpool’s West Ham scare highlights two more big futures to figure out after Van Dijk and Salah

“He’s a special player and no doubt a good pro, he’s doing the business so they had to give him the deal. They couldn’t let him walk out the door on a free.”

Reacting to signing a new contract, Salah said last week: “Of course I’m very excited – we have a great team now.

“Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“I have played eight years here, hopefully it’s going to be 10. I’m enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here.”

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant insists that Salah won’t win the Ballon d’Or after his recent underwhelming form since the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League.

Pennant told Golden Panda: “Liverpool being beaten in cup competitions has cost Mohamed Salah his chance at the Ballon d’Or. Being eliminated from the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain was a massive blow and to make it worse, they then lose to Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup.

“You need to be winning these competitions, there has been a dip in form from him of late especially in those two games and it’s probably put the final nail in the coffin for his chances. There are players who are still in these competitions whose league form hasn’t dropped so it’s hard to see Salah jumping back in front of them.

“You could see how upset he was to come out of the Champions League, I think part of that will have been down to him knowing his chance at the award was probably gone.”