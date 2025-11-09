Manchester United legend Roy Keane has argued that Liverpool have no chance of winning the Premier League title after their 3-0 loss against Man City.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool crashed down to earth with an almighty bump after picking up wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid in recent days.

The Reds had a chance to move within five points of table-toppers Arsenal when they faced Man City, but they were utterly dominated at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola’s side ran out deserving winners.

Erling Haaland had a penalty saved before breaking the deadlock with a header, while Nico Gonzalez’s deflected shot doubled Man City’s lead before the break.

Liverpool were not quite as bad in the second half, though they were hit on the counter-attack by Jeremy Doku, who rounded off a brilliant performance with a superb finish from outside of the penalty area.

This result leaves Liverpool seventh in the Premier League and eight points adrift of Arsenal in the table ahead of the international break.

After the final whistle, Keane bluntly ruled Liverpool out of the title race.

“You can’t be considering Liverpool for the title,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“That was a sore defeat. But this reminded me of City of old. They were outstanding. They are back in the mix.”

Speaking on commentary, Gary Neville said on Arne Slot: “It looks like Slot doesn’t know his strongest side.”

Neville also suggested that this result and performance from Man City could “send a message” to Arsenal, who drew 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday night.

“It was about which of these two clubs were going to emerge as Arsenal’s nearest challengers and could they send a message to the Gunners,” Neville said on commentary.

“Pep Guardiola, in his 1000th game as a manager, his team and his staff, have done that.

“It’s a really good day for Guardiola and Man City, but it’s a difficult day for Arne Slot and Liverpool.”

Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards were also full of praise for Man City, with Doku’s performance “scintillating”.

“Tactically, they outdid Liverpool today. The way they pressed was magnificent, they caused a big problem for Liverpool’s build-up,” Sturridge said.

“The performances of the Liverpool players? They were miles off what they’re used to be. If they’re honest with themselves, they’re going to know they haven’t played at their level.

“Man City were magnificent.”

On Doku, Micah Richards said: “Coming into the game today I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but Doku was scintillating.

“He’s taken his game to the next level, in terms of his goal – the way he took it, how many times have we seen him run down blind alleys or pick the wrong pass?

“He’s got that conviction now.”