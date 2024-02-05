Keane slams Liverpool for playing like a ‘pub team’ as Carragher criticises two players

Roy Keane has hit out at Liverpool for defending “like a pub team” in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka’s opener was cancelled out by a Gabriel Magalhaes own goal before a mix up between Virgil van Dijk and Allison allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore the Gunners’ lead.

Leandro Trossard made the scoreline secure late on as Arsenal moved to within two points of the Premier League leaders.

And former Manchester United captain Keane could not “believe how bad” Liverpool were against Arsenal, especially when defending their own box.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “The intensity from the first whistle to the last from Liverpool, in possession and without, I can’t believe how bad they were.

“Credit to Arsenal, they turned up, and were at it. Liverpool defensively, the goals they gave away, they were like a pub team defending.”

Alisson and Van Dijk failed to clear a long ball from Gabriel which saw Martinelli tap the ball into an empty net for Arsenal’s second and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised the pair for their roles in the goal.

Carragher added: “It’s a big mistake that you make once a season and it’s just happened at the worst time possible. Van Dijk needs to head that – does the goalkeeper make a bit of a rash decision? Yes, but Van Dijk just needs to head it!

“Don’t complicate it, don’t let it bounce! Head it back to Konate, or Alisson, he gets nudged slightly which might put Alisson slightly but that’s well within Martinelli’s right to do that – we’re playing at the top level.

“The two of them have been fantastic, they’ve been part of this Liverpool team for four or five seasons and it’s the reason why they’re back at the top right now but that one is an absolute howler.

“Van Dijk, he’s been involved in all three of those goals tonight – the first he just needs to stay in position, the second he needs to head it away and the third he has to come across. Konate has gone off and you’re a defender down and there’s very few weaknesses in Van Dijk’s game but this is one of them.”

Keane agreed, he continued: “I agree with Jamie, I think defenders are making things overly complicated for themselves. Just head the ball! We’ve had players be quite laid back, casual – switch on! Smell the danger, head the ball! You’re a big, strong boy, just get it clear!”