Arne Slot has a lot of work to do after replacing the immortal Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss. One of his biggest priorities is to sort out his squad for the new season. Who should make sure he keeps and who should he look to sell? We’ve got that covered in another game of keep or sell…

Alisson – Keep

It wouldn’t make much sense to sell a world-class goalkeeper. If Arne Slot is convinced by the next man on this list and there is a big offer for Alisson, then you really never know. Except we really do. Imagine if that was his first big decision?! Burn him!

Caoimhin Kelleher – Sell

Liverpool want £25million for Kelleher, who is ‘desperate’ to be a No. 1 somewhere, as per The Athletic.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Keep

Liverpool cannot take any chances with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Don’t just keep him but offer him a fat new contract. Now.

Conor Bradley – Keep

A loan wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world but one injury to Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool are in trouble. Also, Slot might want to ‘experiment’ with Trent in midfield (that famously goes very well), which would leave the right-back spot open to brilliant youngster Bradley.

Ibrahima Konate – Keep

Injury-prone but brilliant when fit, Liverpool have a superb player at their disposal but need him to be available in 2024/25.

Virgil van Dijk – Keep

Liverpool legend Virgil van Dijk has officially entered the final year of his contract and agreeing fresh terms with the Netherlands and Reds captain, along with Alexander-Arnold, should be one of Slot’s biggest priorities.

If a colossal bid from Saudi Arabia comes in, Liverpool will have to consider it given his contract situation, but he will be extremely difficult to replace. Tread with caution, folks.

Joe Gomez – Keep

Gomez can feel hard done by to have zero Euro 2024 minutes under his belt with Kieran Trippier struggling in left-back and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa ahead of him in Gareth Southgate’s pecking order.

We think he is a valuable player, not just because of his versatility, and is someone who could be an important player under Slot.

MORE KEEP OR SELLS ON F365

👉 Chelsea to loan out six and sell 10 this summer as Boehly bins £210m worth of *talent*

👉 Man Utd: Rashford, Casemiro sold and Mount stays as Ratcliffe gets rid of 11 in summer fire sale

👉 Smith Rowe, Ramsdale, Zinchenko all leave Arsenal as we decide who Arteta should keep and sell

👉 Tottenham keep or sell: Postecoglou to offload nine players this summer but keep Richarlison

Jarrel Quansah – Keep

England international Jarrel Quansah has a big future ahead of him and is one of four very capable centre-backs the new Liverpool head coach has available to him. We do feel like the Dutchman needs to sign another given Konate’s injury worries, mind.

Selling Quansah is not an option, nor is loaning him out. As Newcastle United discovered last week.

Sepp van den Berg – Sell

Liverpool reportedly want £20m for Dutch centre-back Van den Berg, who spent last season on loan at Mainz in Germany. That asking price is a little on the ambitious side but the Reds shouldn’t struggle to offload him.

Nat Phillips – Sell

He had his run in the team but is not good enough to play for Liverpool. Surely they can get a decent fee from a Championship side.

Rhys Williams – Sell

We are not sure what sort of fee Liverpool will get for Williams but it is certain that the 23-year-old needs to move on.

Andy Robertson – Keep

The Scotland captain wasn’t brilliant last season but is not someone Liverpool should be looking to replace as a matter of urgency.

Kostas Tsimikas – Sell

Tsimikas is a super back-up to have but we think he should, like Kelleher, leave to spread those wings.

Wataru Endo – Keep

Liverpool have had Endo for less than a year and he is definitely good enough to keep around, especially when the next guy is never fit.

Stefan Bajcetic – Keep

Liverpool’s forgotten man. He’s 25 now, you know? Mental.

Only kidding, Bajcetic is still only 19 and Slot will hope he can stay fit because what a future he has ahead of him…

Tyler Morton – Sell

The same report that said Liverpool want £20m for Van den Berg claimed the same thing about Morton. If the Reds can get £40m for them both, they will be laughing all the way to the bank.

Ryan Gravenberch – Keep

It was difficult for Ryan Gravenberch to settle in during his first year at Anfield but there is a player in there and having played in the Eredivisie with Ajax, if Slot is anything like Erik ten Hag, he will be in the starting XI every week.

Alexis Mac Allister – Keep

Was Liverpool’s best player in the second half of the season.

Curtis Jones – Keep

He could be a pure profit sale if Liverpool need one next June. After coming very good under Klopp during the latter stages of his time at Anfield, Jones can be a big player under Slot.

Dominik Szoboszlai – Keep

Unlike Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai was not very good in the second half of 23/24. He is still young and adapting to a new league so there are no alarm bells ringing.

Harvey Elliott – Keep

Another player who came very good following the announcement of Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool, the German admitted that his main regret last season was not playing young Elliott more.

Bobby Clark – Loan

Clark, 19, looks like a very promising player and would benefit from a Championship loan. Hopefully he doesn’t fade away into the abyss like so many others who are loaned out to a lower division.

Fabio Carvalho – Keep (for now)

If Klopp was still in charge, we’d be telling Liverpool to cash in on Fabio Carvalho. Klopp is not in charge though, is he? It’s Slot and he might want to have a proper look at the young Portuguese, who is a decent player who hasn’t had a proper chance to impress at Anfield.

The Leipzig loan was a massive failure but we saw some of Carvalho’s ability at Hull in the second half of 23/24. Whatever Liverpool decide to do, whether that be selling, keeping or loaning him, we won’t be surprised or in the least bit bothered, to be honest.

Mohamed Salah – Keep

The holy trifecta of Liverpool players out of contract in 2025, Mo Salah is 32 and attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. If there is an offer, we would not begrudge FSG for cashing in. However, this is Salah we are talking about. We can hardly tell Liverpool to sell the man who has fired them to so much success in recent years.

As we say, £100m from Saudi and Liverpool will rightly be snapping hands off.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should Liverpool cash in on Salah this summer? Join the debate here.

Ben Doak – Loan

Doak is a super talent Liverpool have on their books. He could contribute next season but would love to see what he can do on loan. Even to one of the promoted trio…

Diogo Jota – Keep

We love Diogo Jota because we love players with the clutch gene.

Cody Gakpo – Keep

When Liverpool get the Netherlands’ version of Cody Gakpo, they will be thrilled.

Luis Diaz – Sell

There has to be controversy coming from somewhere and here it is, saving the biggest shout ’til second last.

Barcelona are reportedly keen and Luis Diaz is reportedly ‘dreaming’ of a move to the Nou Camp. We say make it happen. Cash in (ignoring the fact Barca have no money) and sign Anthony Gordon to boil some Toon p*ss.

Darwin Nunez – Keep

Captain Chaos has to stay in the Premier League. Reports of a loan move to Fenerbahce are going to be just that…reports. Not a chance.

👉 Read next: Premier League free agent XI includes Man Utd flop with Ballon d’Or clause in Red Devils contract