Liverpool star told to join Chelsea as ‘it’s time’ for a new ‘opportunity’ in ‘low risk’ transfer

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent insists “it’s time” for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Anfield amid links with a move to Chelsea.

The Reds only made a couple of signings in the summer transfer window but one of them was a new goalkeeper in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili, before sending him back on loan to Valencia for the rest of the season.

Mamardashvili is expected to be number one or challenge Alisson at Liverpool next season with Kelleher no doubt left wondering what he did wrong to be pushed down the pecking order.

Kelleher has been in sensational form whenever called upon for Liverpool with the Republic of Ireland international saving a penalty from Kylian Mbappe against Real Madrid in midweek.

With the Marmardashvili signing likely to lead to the Irishman’s exit, Kelleher told reporters earlier this season: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

And now Bent thinks Kelleher should leave Liverpool for Chelsea – who have been linked with a move in recent months – in a similar way to Emi Martinez left Arsenal for Aston Villa in 2020.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 West Ham boss snubs Liverpool as he names ‘best team’ in Premier League ahead of Arsenal clash

👉 When will Arne Slot’s Liverpool beat their first Proper Team this season?

👉 Liverpool and Man City fans unite in ticket price protest after Man Utd £66 hike

Bent told talkSPORT:”I always look at [Emiliano] Martinez. He was at Arsenal for like ten years and finally got an opportunity at the end, done incredibly well, won the FA Cup, was brilliant.

“[Bernd] Leno comes back [from injury], they sell him. Then obviously he [Martinez] leaves, the rest is history, wins the World Cup, is at a fantastic club in Aston Villa.

“I think Kelleher is a very good goalkeeper. He’s 25, it’s time now, let’s get going now, do you know what I mean? I think there’s an opportunity there [at Chelsea].

“I’m not convinced on [Robert] Sanchez if I’m honest, he makes some unbelievable saves… But I think him [Kelleher] going in there, [for] £35m, that’s not even a risk I don’t think.”

READ MORE: Mailbox: Rashford is ‘cooked’, Liverpool are giddy and Arsenal will still win the title