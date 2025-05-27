Liverpool star confirms he’s leaving Anfield as Premier League rivals line up £30m deal

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed his transfer intentions this summer with Brentford lining up a move for the Republic of Ireland international, according to reports.

The Reds sealed the Premier League title at the end of April as they became champions at a canter with second-placed Arsenal finishing the season ten points behind them.

Liverpool are well underway with their recruitment drive ahead of the summer with Jeremie Frimpong set to join from Bayer Leverkusen after completing a medical last week.

Frimpong’s Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz could be the next through the door after the Reds made an offer in excess of €100m for the Germany international, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving at the end of his contract to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, while another player whose coming to the end of their time at Anfield is Kelleher, with the goalkeeper’s deal running out in the summer of 2026.

Kelleher has been brilliant when called upon this season but, since Alisson return from injury, it has become clear that the Republic of Ireland international will continue to be a cup goalkeeper under Slot.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will also join Liverpool in the summer when his loan deal at Valencia comes to an end, forcing Kelleher further down the pecking order at Anfield.

During their post-match title celebrations in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Kelleher revealed his intention to leave Anfield this summer.

The Liverpool goalkeeper told Optus Sport: “I think I’ve said it before as well that like, I feel like I’m a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out.

“That’s what I’m looking to do. Obviously this season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games… but yeah, definitely something I’m looking at.”

And TBR Football claims that Brentford are showing an interest in the Republic of Ireland international – who was recently labelled “unreal” by Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott – with their current number one Mark Flekken ‘keen to join German side Bayer Leverkusen’.

Flekken ‘is now a major target for Bayer and talks have been held, and it is believed that Brentford would consider a deal for the Dutch international who turns 32 next month’.

Brentford have ‘started looking at replacements and have added Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher to their list of targets’ for the summer transfer window.