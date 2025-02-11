Liverpool star ‘unwilling’ to sign new contract in ‘major twist’ as Newcastle, Chelsea circle

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher does not want to sign a new contract at Anfield amid interest from Newcastle United and Chelsea, according to reports.

Arne Slot’s side have had a wonderful season with the Dutchman leading the Reds to top spot in the Premier League with just over a third of the campaign left to play.

Liverpool are currently six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who they have a game in hand on, in the Premier League table – but a shock exit to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday marked their first big low of the season.

Slot couldn’t have wished for a much better start to life as Liverpool boss after leaving Feyenoord in the summer to replace legendary boss Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

But Slot has had to deal with a few off-field issues as the club have failed to agree new deals with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Another player coming to the end of their time at Anfield is Kelleher with the goalkeeper’s deal running out in the summer of 2026.

Kelleher has been brilliant when called upon this season but, since Alisson return from injury, it has become clear that the Republic of Ireland international will continue to be a cup goalkeeper under Slot.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will also join Liverpool in the summer when his loan deal at Valencia comes to an end, forcing Kelleher further down the pecking order at Anfield.

And now Football Insider claim that ‘Newcastle United, Chelsea and overseas clubs are eyeing a summer move’ for Kelleher with the Liverpool goalkeeper ‘believed to be unwilling to pen an extension’ in a ‘major twist’.

The report adds:

‘The Republic of Ireland international will push for a Liverpool exit in the off-season with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to provide more competition between the sticks in Arne Slot’s squad. ‘Alisson has already limited Kelleher’s opportunities with the Reds but he has made a big impression during his outings in recent years.’

Harvey Elliott, who handled the ball in the box to give Plymouth their winning penalty over the weekend, thought their defeat to the Pilgrims was “harsh”.

Elliott said: “It wasn’t our best game at all, we all knew that on the pitch. But I think one thing about the team today, we fought to the end, we kept trying, we kept pushing.

“But sometimes this is what happens in football—today we weren’t good enough. I’d say it was harsh to lose the way we did but where we don’t play as well as we should it can go either way and today it didn’t go our way.”

The Liverpool youngster added: “It’s a learning curve again. There were a few learning curves from today—youngsters making their debuts and the younger lads playing, so it’s always nice to see that. But we just have to rest up and go again on Wednesday now.”