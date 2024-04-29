Liverpool star ‘wants to leave’ Anfield amid Premier League interest as Romano brings Nunez update

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is ready to leave Anfield in the summer as he looks for regular first-team football, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland international has been in brilliant form while covering Alisson this season with the Brazilian’s recent injury issues giving Kelleher a chance to impress.

Kelleher has made 26 starts in all competitions for Liverpool this term but Alisson is still the undisputed number one under Jurgen Klopp and most likely under the German’s successor.

His brilliant form in Alisson’s absence has seen Kelleher linked to Premier League sides Wolves and Nottingham Forest, while Scottish Premiership side Celtic are understood to be keen on the Irishman.

And now Football Insider claim that Kelleher ‘wants to leave’ Liverpool and the Reds ‘expect’ him to ‘push for a summer exit as he looks to take his career to the next level’.

After Klopp blocked a move to Wolves in the last summer transfer window, ‘a summer exit is now increasingly likely’ with Liverpool valuing the goalkeeper at around £20m.

Former Liverpool star Patrik Berger thinks Kelleher should be a number one at another Premier League club because of the amount of points he’s saved the Reds this season.

“Jurgen can rotate players and change the formation to fit certain players in there. With keepers, it is just different,” Berger told Premier League Odds.

“Alisson is number one, so as a number two you don’t get that many games. But Kelleher has kept us in so many games since he has come in. Thanks to him, we are where we are, because he has saved us so many points already this season.

“He is definitely a number one keeper in the Premier League somewhere, I would love him to stay at Liverpool, but he would be looking to go somewhere and play.

“It’s a waste of time if you’re just sitting on the bench, so I don’t know what the contract situation is, but he has had the taste of being number one and he is too good to be a number two in my opinion.”

Darwin Nunez has come under pressure with Liverpool’s title challenge faltering with pundits, fans and former players concentrating on his poor finishing this season.

And that has led to rumours that the Reds could look to sell him in the summer and look to sign a more clinical finisher.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Darwin Nunez is another name in the spotlight as his recent form hasn’t been the best, but I can say I have zero information on Nunez possibly being someone on the move this summer, even with the new-look Liverpool board of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

“I’m told nothing has been decided on Nunez, and in general it will be important to see what Arne Slot will decide once he takes over as manager and assesses the squad. Slot will discuss these matters with the directors in the next weeks, they have many things to discuss and decide this summer, so we can just wait. But, again, I’m told there’s nothing serious for Nunez so far, nothing decided at all.”

