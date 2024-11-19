Chelsea ‘line up £35m offer’ for Liverpool star who ‘wants to quit’ Anfield

Chelsea are ready to make an offer in the summer to bring Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Reds only made two signings in the summer transfer with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus and Giorgi Mamardashvili brought in from Valencia, before rejoining the Spanish club on loan for the rest of the season.

And it is the signing of the latter which is causing Kelleher to think carefully about his future with the Republic of Ireland international already behind Alisson in the pecking order at Anfield.

It is unclear whether Mamardashvili is being brought in as competition for Alisson or as a replacement, following rumours that the Brazilian could move on, but either way it seems unlikely Kelleher will get a chance at being Liverpool number one in the long-term.

And recent comments about the Mamardashvili signing seemingly point towards Kelleher’s exit with the Liverpool goalkeeper ready to be number one elsewhere.

Kelleher told reporters earlier this season: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

A report last week also claimed that Kelleher ‘wants to quit’ Liverpool and ‘has let it be known to friends that he will look to move unless he is given assurances of his position.’

And now The Sun claim that Premier League rivals Chelsea are ‘plotting a summer raid’ on Liverpool for Kelleher as they ‘line up’ a £35m offer.

The report adds:

‘Now Chelsea, who are in the market for a top keeper, are tracking the player. ‘Sources told SunSport that one sticking point is the fact that Liverpool aren’t keen to sell such a good player to a potential title rival. ‘But if Chelsea match the £35million valuation the club have placed on the player they might be left with little choice. ‘Chelsea’s pursuit of the player is set to be matched by two Italian giants. ‘Juventus and Napoli are both monitoring Kelleher but he is believed to prefer the option of staying in the Premier League if a deal can be done.’

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Doyle reckons Kelleher will be one of the best goalkeepers in the world in “five or six years”.

Doyle told RTE: “I think in five or six years he is going to be in the top one or two goalkeepers in the world.

“He’s that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing, I feel he’s going to be the top man.”