Liverpool star ‘wants to quit’ as Slot ‘could accept an offer’ in January for team-mate

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is ready to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window over lack of games, according to reports.

The Reds only completed deals for two incomings over the summer months with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus, while Giorgi Mamardashvili joined before being sent back on loan to La Liga side Valencia.

Mamardashvili will join up with Arne Slot’s side next summer and it’s likely Kelleher will either be pushed down to third choice or remain as back-up if Alisson leaves.

And, speaking in September, Kelleher – who is one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League – hinted that he could have to leave Liverpool in the near future.

Kelleher told reporters: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

When asked how close he came to leaving during the summer, Kelleher added: “My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.

“It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out.”

And now Football Insider now claims that Kelleher ‘wants to leave Liverpool in search of first-team football in next summer’s transfer window’.

Kelleher – who has been starting in recent weeks because of Alisson’s absence – ‘feels he is worthy of being the number one elsewhere’ as he knows he will go back to being back-up goalkeeper again once the Brazil international is fit again.

The report adds:

‘There is a growing belief that Kelleher will no longer be in line for regular appearances at Anfield, and he has let it be known to friends that he will look to move unless he is given assurances of his position. ‘If the club cannot offer regular playing time, the Ireland international is expected to seek first-team opportunities elsewhere.’

Football Insider also claim that Liverpool ‘could accept an offer for midfield outcast Wataru Endo heading into January’ but only ‘if they make a signing of their own in the mid-season window’.

The report continues: