Liverpool have already lined up an alternative in case they miss out on signing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, according to reports.

The Reds are in a great position to attract the best players to Anfield in the summer transfer window after being crowned Premier League champions at the end of April.

It is a remarkable achievement for Arne Slot to win the Premier League title in his first season after succeeding legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp last summer.

And now Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are looking to get ahead in the transfer market with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong reportedly having his medical at Liverpool today ahead of a move.

Frimpong is likely to be their first signing ahead of the summer transfer window and there are rumours that Bournemouth left-back Kerkez could follow.

However, if things don’t work out in their pursuit of Kerkez, then Liverpool have another plan, with Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato their alternative to the Hungary international.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on X: ‘Milos #Kerkez is high on FC Liverpool’s list, as they are determined to bring him in as their new left-back. Confirmed. Liverpool are now in contact with Bournemouth, as first reported by @NicoSchira.

‘Been told if a deal for Kerkez doesn’t go through, Jorrel Hato (19, Ajax) is another name on #LFC’s list.’

A new striker is high on the list of priorities at Anfield too and BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel recently got Liverpool fans excited by claiming that Newcastle star Alexander Isak “would be intrigued” by a move to Merseyside.

Mokbel said in a Q&A on the BBC: “It is my information that Isak would be intrigued by the prospect of joining say Liverpool or Arsenal, but there are absolutely no indications that the Swede would actively agitate a move.

“If there is any chance Isak goes, and I think those chances are remotely slim, it would be on Newcastle’s terms – and they would be astronomical terms. Their stance may be weakened slightly if they miss out on Champions League football this season but, even then, it’s hard to see a scenario in which Isak goes.”

And now fresh comments from Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe have seemingly opened the door slightly to a potential transfer to Liverpool or another club this summer.

When asked about Isak’s future after Newcastle lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Sunday, Howe told reporters: I never make those guarantees about any player and it’s not to do with Alex’s future but I’d be foolish to sit here and do anything like that.

“We want to keep our strongest players. I’ve said that ever since I’ve been here and sat in this seat.

“We have to try and keep our best players and bring in more good players to make us even stronger because the ambition of the club and everyone connected with the club is long-term success, and that’s the only way to get that.”