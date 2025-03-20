Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer.

According to reports, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move to Real Madrid is ‘99% done’ amid one ‘pending’ factor.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year as he is due to become a free agent at the end of this season. He tops our ranking of the 20 most valuable stars in the final few months of their contracts.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold is more likely to leave as he is younger and has more options.

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona have been sporadically linked with Liverpool‘s right-back this season, but Real Madrid are leading the race for his signature as they are looking to secure Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

It feels inevitable that the England international will leave for Real Madrid at the end of this season and a report from Spanish outlet AS claims they have a ‘completed agreement’ with the Liverpool standout.

The report notes Real Madrid are ready to sanction a ‘facelift operation’ to reduce the average age of their squad this summer.

Alexander-Arnold, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen ‘stand out’ as their preferred options.

Regarding Alexander-Arnold’s switch to Real Madrid, ‘only the signing remains’ and just one factor could ‘thwart’ the deal.

‘The agreement between the parties is complete . Not a single detail remains. But the signing remains. The only thing pending. ‘His contract with Liverpool ends this summer, and Anfield already knows he wants to go to Real Madrid, although they haven’t lost faith.’

‘They ignored all offers in January (Madrid offered €15 million, but never again) and feel that, despite risking losing him for free, they have a chance of convincing him. ‘Everything is in the player’s hands. Real Madrid’s work is already done: Alexander-Arnold knows what his salary will be and that he will have a long-term contract. Everything. The signing is 99% done. ‘Only a sudden change of direction from Alexander-Arnold can thwart it at this point. And that’s not expected.’

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s failure in the Champions League and Carabao Cup will impact their chances of keeping Alexander-Arnold, Salah and/or Van Dijk.

Salah and Van Dijk have fewer options as they arguably only have a couple of years left before retirement, but moves elsewhere in Europe or to the Saudi Pro League have been mooted in recent months.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his main “worry” regarding these two players as there could be a “sign of things to come”.