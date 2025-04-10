According to reports, Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has made a demand for a new contract amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2024/25 campaign has been great for Liverpool as they are well-placed to win their 20th Premier League title, sitting eleven points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games to go.

The Reds have surpassed expectations under Arne Slot, who has done an admirable job at brushing aside contract talk with the futures of several key stars in doubt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are among the most valuable footballers who could become free agents this summer, but their futures appear to be settled.

It has been widely reported that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid ahead of next season, while Salah and Van Dijk are closing in on new deals.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano revealed: ‘Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages.

‘Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made. Salah and #LFC, expected to continue together.’

This is a huge boost for Liverpool as Salah and Van Dijk have been among the best players in the Premier League this season.

Van Dijk has returned to form alongside Konate, who has established himself as a key player under Slot.

Konate has struggled with injuries in recent years and he’s missed six Premier League games with a knee issue this season, but he has struck up a great partnership with Van Dijk and is likely to improve in the coming seasons.

The France international’s long-term future is in doubt, though. His current contract is due to expire in 2026 and is reportedly attracting interest from Ligue Un giants PSG.

Liverpool and Konate have been engaged in contract talks and a report from The Times has revealed his salary demands.

‘The club began talks with the France international before October last year. The defender earns about £80,000 a week, and it is understood his representatives were seeking closer to £200,000 a week.’

Darwin Nunez is another Reds player who could leave in the coming months and former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant thinks he’s “had his chance”.