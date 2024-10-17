According to reports, one Liverpool player is ‘fully expected to sign’ a new contract and an ‘agreement’ has ‘almost’ been reached between all parties.

The futures of three Liverpool players are in doubt as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have entered the final year of their contract.

All three players are being linked with exits and it remains to be seen whether they will commit their futures to Liverpool or pursue a new adventure.

Arne Slot’s side have currently had more success with other players. Earlier this month, academy product Jarell Quansah penned a long-term contract extension, while Ibrahima Konate is in negotiations with the club over a new deal.

In recent years, the France international has been hampered by injuries. However, he has been superb at the start of this campaign as he and Van Dijk are Slot’s preferred centre-backs.

Konate’s current deal expires in 2026 and Fabrizio Romano expects him to be the “next one to reach an agreement. He has also revealed Alexander-Arnold’s “priority”.

“Liverpool are making very good progress in negotiations with Ibrahima Konate,” Romano said via his YouTube channel.

READ: Man Utd narrowly avoid bottom spot in all-important Premier League mood rankings



“The expectation at Liverpool is that Konate will be the next one to reach an agreement on a new contract. The salary is almost agreed, it’s just small details to clarify with the player and with his agents.

“But Konate is very happy at Liverpool and can feel how important he is to the club and Arne Slot. So he is fully expected to sign a new deal at Liverpool.”

Romano added: “Let me repeat again – Trent is giving priority to talks with Liverpool. If they can’t reach an agreement and Trent becomes a free agent, for sure Real Madrid will be there. Real Madrid love the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“To me, this is not surprising. I think every director of football in the world would love to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid insiders confirm Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold ‘preferred option’ after Ancelotti meeting

👉 Liverpool target ‘better than Salah’ as Slot ‘would be delighted’ with ‘explosive’ £50m replacement

👉 Souness tips two Liverpool stars to leave as he predicts Slot’s ‘demeanour will change’

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has tipped him to sign for the La Liga giants.

“If I had to pick a contract to renew as a priority in the cases of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, then Trent is who I’d go for, mainly because of his age,” Johnson said.

“They’re all world class players, but Trent is the younger man, and he could feasibly be playing in the Liverpool first team for another six, seven years.

“Mo and Virgil, as good as they are, aren’t going to be able to do that. Of course, there are rumours about Real Madrid wanting to sign Trent and I don’t expect those to go away.

“Real Madrid are a big, iconic club. Most players might not say it, but nearly everyone wants to play for Real Madrid. If Madrid wanted him, I think it would be a deal that he couldn’t turn down.

“He’s been so successful at Liverpool and won every trophy that you would want to win as a player with his boyhood club. If he did decide to go, it’s not like he would be leaving on bad terms.

“I don’t think anyone would complain or begrudge him a move to Madrid because when Real Madrid come calling with a free transfer, it’s hard for any player (to turn that down).”