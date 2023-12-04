Pundit claims Liverpool winner vs Fulham only given ‘because it was at the Kop end’

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given “because it’s at the Kop end”.

The Reds came from 3-2 down to beat the Cottagers 4-3 at Anfield on Sunday with two quick-fire strikes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold sealing the points for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.

The ball then fell out to the edge of the area, where Alexander-Arnold was waiting, and the England international hammered the ball into the bottom corner to give Liverpool victory.

Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: “I’ve got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].

“Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didn’t win the ball – he barged into the player. It’s a brave call to disallow that but for me that’s a foul.”

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: “It’s a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. He’s cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.”

Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: “It’s only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.”

And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpool’s famous Kop end, he said: “It’s only not a foul because it’s at the Kop end.”

But Fulham boss Marco Silva didn’t seem to have many complaints about the manner of his side’s defeat, he said in his post-match interview:”We know the game is never 100 per cent under control against these types of sides and these types of crowds, but the game was more or less under control.

“[Then] one long ball, a good second ball from them, and another great finish from the edge of the box.

“In that moment I knew it was the end of the match. I wanted to make a change quickly to calm the game down again, and in that moment [after] a mistake from us they scored the fourth goal.

“The players clearly didn’t deserve what they took from the game. Many, many positives from them, the boys have to be proud of what they did.

“Unfortunately for us we didn’t take what we deserved, but in this way we are going to get the points in the next few games.”