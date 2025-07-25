Liverpool kit launch breaks all the usual Premier League rules

Adidas have confirmed Liverpool will launch both home and away shirts on the same day in one of the biggest kit launches in Premier League history.

The club has been preparing for its blockbuster £70m-a-year deal with Adidas and the official club store at Anfield is closed for a ‘major renovation’ in preparation for what will be one of the biggest launches ever for the club.

Adidas have confirmed the red home shirt will be launched alongside the club’s away kit in a move that is unusual for Premier League clubs. Usually clubs stagger kit launches throughout the summer and Liverpool will be the only team launching home and away shirts on the same day.

READ: Premier League new home kits ranked from worst to Leeds United

The reason for the double kit launch is because Liverpool are still tied to their outgoing Nike contract until the end of July.

It means Liverpool had to wear their Nike shirts from last season in their opening summer friendly at Preston and will wear 2024/25 shirts in the upcoming friendly against AC Milan in Asia.

New signing Hugo Ekitike, who signed from Frankfurt for an initial fee of £69m, was unveiled in last year’s kit but he will not actually wear it in a competitive fixture.

Liverpool’s new Adidas shirts will be on sale here from August 1 and will be worn in their Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace in the season opener.

Adidas have also hinted Liverpool will be getting their own Terrace Icons collection. The Terrace Icons range is usually a retro-inspired range of clothes loosely based on iconic kits of the past and designed to be worn as casual clothing.

New Terrace Icons ranges will be launched for Real Madrid and Manchester United in early August and Liverpool, as one of Adidas’ new ‘Elite Tier’ teams, will likely get the same treatment later in the summer.