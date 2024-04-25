Liverpool: Klopp ‘shoves coach in dugout bust-up’ versus Everton as Carragher points out Edwards rift

Jurgen Klopp speaks to the fourth official during the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lost his temper and ‘shoved’ goalkeeping coach John Achterberg during their loss to Everton on Wednesday night.

Just over a month ago they were chasing an unprecedented but unlikely quadruple but a week after exiting Europe their Premier League title hopes were left in tatters after losing 2-0 at Everton in the 244th Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp in ‘dugout bust-up’?

Already third favourites in the title race, defeat to the Toffees means Klopp’s final season is likely to end with just the Carabao Cup after goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured bragging rights for Sean Dyche’s men.

Klopp was unhappy with his side’s performance and apologised to Liverpool supporters after the final whistle and now Football Insider claims there was a ‘dugout bust-up’ during the match.

Not between rival benches but between Klopp and goalkeeping coach Achterberg with the report claiming the Liverpool boss ‘forcibly shoved’ his staff member.

READ MORE: Stop your sobbing because Liverpool have overachieved this season

The report explained:

‘The Reds manager tore into his own staff member in the dugout at Goodison Park during the 2-0 defeat, in what appeared to be a bid to stop him from complaining to the fourth official. ‘Footage from Sky Sports at the end of the half-term break showed Klopp pushing Achterberg, who is known as a temperamental matchday figure in his own right, in the first half of Liverpool’s shattering setback. ‘There appeared to be no ill feelings between the pair as Achterberg took his place on the Liverpool bench as normal in the second period of the match.’

There is unlikely to be much in the incident between Klopp and Achterberg but Jamie Carragher thinks the Liverpool boss has “obviously fallen out” with the returning Michael Edwards in the past.

“What’s really interesting here is Michael Edwards, the sporting director, was there at the start with Klopp but they’ve obviously fallen out for whatever reason and a lot of his team have moved on,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“As soon as Klopp’s gone it’s like the band are back together. It’s obvious something has happened behind the scenes.

Jamie Carragher: Whoever succeeds Klopp ‘will just be a coach’

“The owners FSG felt it was more important to get that structure back rather than who the next manager is.

“There is no way Michael Edwards is coming back and not having all the power to run this club. He’s not even in the same role, he’s in a bigger role as they’re going to try and buy other clubs.

“My worry going forward is that the manager, whoever they bring in will just be a coach.”

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Why Arne Slot is WORSE than Ten Hag and yet somehow loads better