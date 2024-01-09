Liverpool: Klopp ‘chooses’ Arsenal target to ‘replace’ Salah amid ‘done deal’ claim as Mbappe ‘Plan B’

According to reports, Jurgen Klopp has ‘chosen’ his preferred replacement for Mohamed Salah if Liverpool cannot sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Salah will be sorely missed in the next few weeks while he is representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this term as he’s grabbed 14 goals and eight assists in his 20 appearances.

The Liverpool star’s long-term future is in doubt after he was heavily linked with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

The Middle East failed with a £150m bid for the world-class attacker but they are expecting to step up their interest in him in the coming months.

It’s even been claimed by ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson of all people that Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia is already a “done deal”.

Robinson told Football Insider: “For me, it’s a done deal.

“For his personal ambitions, his personal wealth and for his hereditary wealth to leave for his family. Not just that, but because of his religious beliefs. Playing in that league, he will be an icon.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was taken over there at the start of it all, but he can’t play forever. Mohamed Salah, in that league, tops Ronaldo. The interest that it spikes and the revenue that he brings to that league.

“That will be the biggest deal that the Premier League has ever seen, I have no doubt.”

While Robinson is likely talking utter nonsense, Liverpool will have to identify a suitable replacement for Salah as even if he sticks around for a couple more years, the 31-year-old is gradually nearing the end of his career.

Liverpool have been consistently linked with Kylian Mbappe, but Spanish outlet Fichajes claim they are also interested in Wolves standout Pedro Neto – who is on Arsenal’s radar – as he has been ‘chosen’ by Jurgen Klopp.

Neto has overcome past injury woes to enjoy a phenomenal start to this season as he has grabbed eight goal involvements in his 11 Premier League appearances.

‘Klopp, impressed by the Portuguese international’s skills, is looking to incorporate Neto into Liverpool’s squad for next season’ as he would be the ‘perfect successor’ to Salah. The report adds: