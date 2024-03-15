Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ‘desperate’ to become the manager of Germany’s national team and they have a ‘plan’ to ‘change his future’.

The German head coach is not due to be out of contract until 2026 but he announced in January that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

Klopp sabbatical

Klopp has indicated that he has run out of steam and requires a prolonged break once this season is over. After announcing his Anfield exit, he hinted that he may never return to management.

“If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no,” Klopp said.

“But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible.”

Despite this, Klopp has been linked with several clubs around Europe in recent weeks. FC Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in the 56-year-old and he has been mentioned as a potential successor for Germany boss Julen Nagelsmann.

Back in 2021, Klopp admitted that it wold be a “great honour” to be Germany’s manager.

“The important thing is, I didn’t say that I didn’t want to become a national coach, but that I cannot,” Klopp told Sport Bild. “That’s a huge difference.

“There is a very clear commitment. I have an important role here at Liverpool.

“This is my sixth year at Liverpool, and I’ve built an incredible relationship here with people I work with on a daily basis. We rely on each other.

“Right now, in such a difficult phase, to say from my side: ‘I’ll be gone then?’ That will not do.”

Klopp added: “There is no way to say, ‘Oh, national coach, that would be an interesting job’. That would be a great honour without question, but the timing is not right.

“I can’t. I am very sorry if I’ve let people down with it, but I can’t just step out of my responsibilities.”

Germany ‘make plan’…

According to a report from Football Transfers, ‘Klopp could yet land the Germany job, with their FA prepared to make a concession for the Liverpool manager that could see him walk into the post in the future’. They explain.