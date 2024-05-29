Departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has poked fun at Manchester United over their handling of the Jadon Sancho situation.

The Red Devils paid an initial fee of around £73m (plus add-ons) to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sancho was unable to live up to expectations at Old Trafford as he only managed to score nine goals in his 58 Premier League appearances.

The Englishman showed signs of promise in certain moments but he lacked consistency and he was ousted by Erik ten Hag after he had a fallout with the Dutchman after United’s loss to Arsenal in September 2023.

After being left out of the squad, Sancho hit out at Ten Hag over social media for making him a scapegoat. The winger refused to apologise to the head coach and was banished from the Man Utd first team before he returned to Dortmund on loan in January.

“The manager has to be the one behind the player…”

Following a couple of months of inactivity, Sancho took a while to get going at Dortmund, but he shone in the Champions League semi-finals against PSG as the Bundesliga outfit won 2-0 on aggregate to reach the final.

Klopp bid *another* farewell to Liverpool supporters during an event held at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

While discussing his approach to man-management, Klopp fired a dig at Man Utd and Ten Hag over their treatment of Sancho, who should have been given more support.

“If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player, the manager has to be the one behind the player,” Klopp said after being asked about his man-management style.

“I cannot just buy into that ‘he’s useless’, like other clubs did by the way – buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!”

Klopp also had a laugh at Chelsea’s expense, claiming he “wouldn’t have survived a year” if he was working under the Todd Boehly regime.

“The owners do what owners. Surprise! The owners want to earn money. Sorry to tell you that,” Klopp added.

“It’s not like they earn money on a daily basis: they invest something and that’s how the whole world goes.

“We should be really happy we have them and not guys who bought London clubs. I wouldn’t have survived a year at Liverpool (with them).

“Finally they (Chelsea) play football which everyone thinks ‘Oh, they might be back’ and then they sack the manager anyway!”