Liverpool boss Klopp doubles down on ‘flat’ Anfield atmosphere; previews ‘massive game’ vs Arsenal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists “people were flat” in their 5-1 win over West Ham and stands by his post-match comments on the Anfield atmosphere.

A brace from Curtis Jones and goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah secured victory for the Reds against the Hammers with Klopp’s side moving into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Klopp liked his side’s performance on Wednesday night but criticised the Liverpool fans for a lack of atmosphere, telling them to give their tickets away if they weren’t going to support their side against Arsenal on Saturday.

Second-placed Liverpool face leaders Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash and Klopp has doubled down on his comments that the atmosphere needs to improve at the weekend.

Klopp told a press conference on Friday: “Maybe I have to…I can tell our people, I don’t order atmospheres, we had 2 home games in a row and 62 [shots]. Imagine if we’d have scored [more]. It’s my feeling directly after the game. I turned around and missed a chance and people were flat.”

He added: “I said give your ticket to someone else but people tell me it’s not that easy! I didn’t mean it [literally]. I cannot change that not, I said we need Anfield that is 100% true and I can’t wait for the first whistle.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Arsenal in the hunt for £52million Liverpool, Man Utd target

When asked if he thinks Wednesday’s opponents Arsenal are title contenders, Klopp replied: “They looked like that last year. Our game here with them, they were outstanding until we found a way into the game. In the end, we should have won it.

“They bring in Rice and Havertz, that doesn’t make you worse. They have a good mix of physicality and technique. They are well-coached, well-drilled.”

On Arsenal, Klopp continued: “We play a super strong team. They are even better than last season. It’s a massive game, great. It’s great to meet them. We have to make sure we make it a proper home game, a proper Anfield experience.”

On what a win for Liverpool would mean, Klopp said: “Matchday 18. That’s the barometer. After that, we play 20 more games. I am just interested in this game tomorrow, not what it means for the rest of the season.”

On Wataru Endo’s start to life at Anfield, the German added: “He is one of the most hard-working people I ever met. I am happy the public can see it now. He gives something different to the team. He is the one for the tackles. He is doing that and his passing and awareness is really good.”