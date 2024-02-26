According to reports, Bayern Munich have ‘launched a mega offer’ to beat Liverpool in the race to appoint Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the best young managers in European football as he has worked wonders with Bayer Leverkusen since being appointed at the end of 2022.

Alonso joined the German side as they were battling relegation but he has transformed them in a very short time as they are now unbeaten this season and eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Earlier this month, Leverkusen hammered title rivals Bayern 3-0 to move clear at the top and shortly after this game, it was confirmed that Thomas Tuchel will leave the German giants at the end of this season.

So Bayern Munich have joined Barcelona and Liverpool in looking for a new manager as they are losing Xavi and Jurgen Klopp respectively in the summer.

Alonso is unsurprisingly among the favourites to replace Klopp at Liverpool but they are facing competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

On Sunday, it was claimed that Alonso has a ‘total agreement’ in place to say ‘goodbye’ to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer but it remains to be seen where he will head before next season.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims ‘Bayern Munich have launched a mega offer to attract Alonso’.

It is said that ‘Bayern would be willing to offer the impressive sum of 23 million euros to Alonso to take charge of the Allianz Arena bench’. The report adds.

‘Bayern Munich, which is searching for a new coach after the announced departure of Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, sees Xabi Alonso as the ideal candidate to lead the team in the next campaign. ‘With such a substantial financial offer on the table, the Bavarian team hopes to convince the Spanish coach to accept the challenge. ‘Despite Bayern’s interest, Alonso has made it clear that he will not make a decision about his future until the current season is over and he has fought for all possible titles with Bayer Leverkusen. ‘However, pressure is mounting on him and Bayern are expected to look to complete the deal as soon as possible to secure their new manager for next season.’

Under Klopp, Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday and they remain in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Despite this, defender Joe Gomez cannot see Klopp having a change of heart regarding his Liverpool future.

He told reporters: “Nah, definitely not.

“Understanding how long he’s been here, I think he knows he has done everything he can. He has won it all. Everyone respects his decision and we understand it.

“He is one of the wisest men we know and when he says he’s ready, he’s ready. It is what it is, we can’t dwell on that, we just have to do him justice.”