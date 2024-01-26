Liverpool: Klopp gives verdict on choosing his own successor; refuses to ‘blame’ FSG for past failures

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he does not plan to be involved in talks with Liverpool over who should replace him in the summer.

It was announced on Friday morning that Klopp will depart Liverpool at the end of this season.

This has shocked the footballing world as Klopp was initially expected to stick with Liverpool at least until his current contract expires in 2025.

Klopp is on track to go out on a high as Liverpool are top of the Premier League and in the final of the Carabao Cup. They also remain in contention in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the early favourite to replace Klopp, but Pep Lijnders and Roberto De Zerbi are also being mentioned as potential contenders for the Liverpool manager’s job.

Speaking during his press conference on Friday, Klopp made it clear that he should not take part in discussions over who should replace him.

“Why should I? In this world, you have a few faces who do an incredible you don’t see too often,” Klopp told reporters.

“It looks like I do all the work, I can’t. What we have built is an incredibly strong structure behind the scenes. So many people work here with only one idea: to find the best thing for Liverpool.”

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have been criticised during Klopp’s reign for not backing the manager enough, but he has refused to “blame” them for past failures.

“It would be easy in this job to blame the owners and say FSG should spend more…was I always happy with that no but they built two stands, this AXA Centre for the next 40/50 years, we did it properly, the LFC way, which I love. That we didn’t win CL/PLs… is not down to money,” Klopp continued.

“That we got 97 points and 94 points and didn’t win the league or didn’t win more Champions League it wasn’t down to signing one player. If you want to blame anyone, blame me. Having a team that could do all that was exceptional.”

When asked what he plans to do next, Klopp made it clear that he will never manage a team other than Liverpool in England.

“I have never lived a (normal) life. That is true. Having three or four weeks in the summer was enough, but not any more.

“No club, no country for the next year, no other English club ever, I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat, it will not happen.”

On Liverpool’s future, he added: “When I said ‘Liverpool 2.0’ I didn’t mean me for the next years.

“A top manager will come here, play good football. It’s a wonderful future ahead, that is all I want, not to be the passenger who disturbs that process.”