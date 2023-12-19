Liverpool boss Klopp told he has ‘big issue’ with form of £70m star ‘worrying’ former midfielder

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann thinks Darwin Nunez’s form for the Reds should “worry” Jurgen Klopp.

The Uruguayan international has four goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season, netting seven times across all competitions.

His recent form in front of goal has not been very impressive, though. He has only managed one league goal in his last 10 appearances, and none in seven.

This is less than ideal for a player who cost around £70million to bring to England and ex-Liverpool midfielder Hamann has said Nunez’s form is a “big issue”.

He did, at least, praise summer signing Wataru Endo.

“I do like Endo, I saw a lot of him in Germany and he scored a good goal a couple of weeks ago so I thought he is adapting to the pace of the Premier League,” Hamann told talkSPORT.

“[Dominik] Szoboszlai had a good start to the season but has gone a bit quiet now. [Ryan] Gravenberch is a capable player.

“I think they are missing Alexis Mac Allister, he is probably the best midfielder so far.

“But I think the big issue is the form of Nunez.

“Since he scored them goals away to Newcastle I thought he had come into his own now and be the striker that everyone expected him to be.

“I think he has scored only one or two goals and his form is a bit of a worry.”

Klopp has always backed Nunez and said last month that the 22-year-old has “massive potential”.

“The first year was hard for him and then hard for me as well because you see this incredible talent, massive potential, but it is difficult to unfold it,” the Liverpool manager said.

“I am a manager who can help a player but I need contact for that, it can speed up a process by talking a lot with the player.

“I was not able to do that because I don’t speak Spanish and he didn’t speak English but his English is now that much better. My Spanish still not.

“But he is settled in the team and when you see him around the building everything is different and he is in a very good moment. It is still only the start for him.

“It’s a good moment, hopefully it continues like that forever. Then I am a bit afraid of the highs he could reach because there is so much there it is crazy.

“But now at least we found the real starting moment and let’s work from here.”

