Liverpool: Klopp defends Henderson over transfer as he speaks out on ‘shock’ Salah injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended Jordan Henderson’s right to make his own career choices even if they are not always “perfect”.

Klopp’s former Champions League and Premier League-winning captain has left Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq just six months after departing Anfield to return to Europe with Ajax.

Henderson’s lucrative move to a country where same-sex relationships are illegal was heavily criticised in the UK as he had previously been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

And while Klopp avoided the controversy which surrounded that, he said the 33-year-old was entitled to go where he felt it benefited him the most.

“People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back,” said Klopp.

“I don’t know how we dare, always judging these kind things. We have one life and we have to make decisions and sometimes our decisions are perfect in the first case and sometimes it is different after you made them.

READ MORE: Average ‘dullards’ too dense to truly appreciate the genius of Jurgen Norbert Klopp…

“He was there and it was 100 per cent an interesting experience and I spoke to him and 99 per cent of football things there were absolutely fine.

“There are many things to develop in the future but (he was) never really critical or saying: ‘It’s not possible that that’s not there’, but then he thought it is better for him and the family to come back to Europe and now he is at Ajax Amsterdam, a sensational club in a difficult moment.

“I’m happy for him as it looks like he is happy and that is the most important thing to me.

“He is going to Holland where he can enjoy his football definitely again. The family will feel wonderful because the city is absolutely outstanding.

“I will definitely talk to him in these few days but he has a few things to do which are more important.”

Meanwhile, Klopp insists Liverpool are waiting to find out the full extent of Mohamed Salah’s hamstring injury after he was forced off in Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana on Thursday.

“We don’t know anything, I spoke with him last night with him on how it is,” Klopp said.

“Further assessment is what they are doing now. It was a moment of shock. You could see he was hit with something high intensity.

“You have these kind of injuries and we know how rarely he needs to go off. So it’s definitely something. So we will see. But I don’t know any information more.”

Asked if Liverpool will be sending their own medical staff out to assess their player, Klopp added: “We will see. It depends on diagnosis, they will do ultra sound, MRI [scans] then we will see. But it is too early.”