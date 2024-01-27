Liverpool: Klopp eyes ‘reunion’ with Dortmund duo as Euro giants make him their ‘number one target’

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is Barcelona’s ‘number one target’ as they line up potential replacements for Xavi, according to reports.

The German announced on Friday that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the current season after a nine-year spell at Liverpool.

Klopp has won six major trophies during his time with the Reds and he will be remembered as one of Liverpool’s greatest managers for his progression of the club since 2015.

And the Liverpool boss expressed his relief at the decision to leave Anfield and insists he will not make a last-minute U-turn on his future.

Klopp told reporters at a press conference on Friday: “The relief was there when I made the decision for myself. I didn’t know that would be the case.

“Today it (the feeling) is mixed. I am not as emotional as I will be.

“I have to make the decision at one point, because nobody else will, because of the trust and respect we have for each other and the owners knew I would take the decision.

“I don’t want to hang around and do the job somehow. I thought it through properly.

“I want (to win) everything this season but it wouldn’t change my mind – and if we don’t win anything it wouldn’t change my mind.

“It’s a decision I made independent of any kind of results.”

Speculation has already started over who will replace Klopp at Liverpool, while there are also rumours emerging about the German’s next destination after finishing the season at Anfield.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist that Klopp is eyeing a ‘reunion’ with former Borussia Dortmund players Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan.

The report adds that Klopp ‘would clean Barca from top to bottom’ and that ‘not all players would be happy with his arrival’ as he would say goodbye to players like Sergi Roberto and Oriol Romeu.

Nacional adds that Klopp is Joan Laporta’s ‘number one option’ to replace Xavi if the Barcelona boss continues to underperform in his role with the Catalan giants currently eight points adrift of leaders Girona in La Liga.

A potential move for the Liverpool boss to Barcelona is ‘gaining strength’ as Klopp looks for ‘new challenges’ and the German is someone president Laporta has ‘wanted to sign for a long time’.

Klopp’s chances of taking over at Barcelona are growing and the Liverpool manager ‘is in the bedroom in case the Catalan coach ends up failing’.