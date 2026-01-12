Klopp makes ‘mandatory’ Liverpool transfer request as one of four demands to replace Alonso at Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp insists he will only replace Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid manager if they vow to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool, according to reports.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new into the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked.

There were rumours that former Liverpool midfielder Alonso was close to being sacked after a poor run of form, which ended with a 2-1 win over Alaves on December 14.

Los Blancos also won their next four matches in a row in all competitions but their 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday has yet again seen Alonso questioned.

Real Madrid are currently four points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga title race, while they are seventh in the Champions League group phase.

Being behind Barcelona in the title race and losing on Sunday has seen pressure once again build on Alonso and now reports in Spain have once again floated Liverpool legend Klopp as his replacement.

It is understood that Alonso’s potential replacement on the Real Madrid bench ‘is beginning to take shape’ in the form of Klopp but the German ‘has presented the sporting director with a series of clear conditions before accepting the challenge, with demands regarding both signings and departures.’

One of his ‘mandatory’ requests is the signing of Mac Allister from Liverpool as the ex-Reds manager ‘already knows him well and has complete confidence in his immediate impact’.

Klopp is ‘very clear about what Real Madrid needs’ and the ‘second key name is Harry Kane’ as he thinks it’s essential for the Spaniards to bring in a traditional centre-forward.

But there are two ‘departures he demands before signing new players’ with Vinicius Junior and Dani Ceballos the players Klopp wants to move on at Real Madrid.

The former Liverpool boss questions Vinicius’ ‘behaviour and defensive commitment’ while Klopp believes Ceballos ‘doesn’t have the necessary level to compete at Real Madrid’.

The report finishes: ‘Two top-level signings and two significant departures are part of an ambitious plan that could mark a major turning point for the club. Therefore, the ball is now in the club’s court.’