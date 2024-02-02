Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks Jurgen Klopp is “up there” with legendary managers like former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsenal great Arsene Wenger.

Klopp announced last Friday that he was leaving the Reds at the end of the season with the German hinting at exhaustion during a video explanation.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, in the Carabao Cup final, into the knock-out phase of the Europa League and in the FA Cup fifth round as Klopp looks to add to the six major trophies he has won during his time at Anfield.

And Lawrenson thinks Klopp will “get a statue” and should be put on the same level as Ferguson and Wenger as legendary Premier League managers.

Lawrenson told Paddy Power: “Jürgen Klopp is up there with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger. Nine years ago, when you took the job, if someone said that he would still be there after nine years, you would’ve said no chance – it’s the Premier League.

“At the top, if you lose three or four games, your P45 arrives with your next pay slip. He’s been a different kind of manager, but I’d put him alongside Bill Shankly, Kenny Dalglish and Bob Paisley. He’ll get a statue – he is some manager.”

Lawrenson added: “I don’t think Jürgen Klopp will go down as greater than Kenny Dalglish – there’s a reason why he’s called King Kenny.

“Klopp has earned the right to decide when he leaves, and I think this is a really great way of doing it. FSG have known since November, so behind the scenes they’ll have a few people lined up to take the job. It’s strange – but people are getting used to it.”

Despite Darwin Nunez’s questionable finishing at times, Lawrenson is a fan of how the Uruguay international and Diogo Jota “cause havoc” for Liverpool.

Lawrenson continued: “Diogo Jota is a strange player in many ways – he can spend a lot of time not touching the ball, but he’s got this innate ability to nick goals. A lot of them are headed goals, and he isn’t particularly tall – his timing and running ability is fantastic.

“Liverpool fans love Darwin Núñez – he plays every game for them, and he has this ability to cause havoc. He’s frighteningly quick and strong, it’s just his finishing to improve – but when you have other goal scorers in that team, it doesn’t matter.”