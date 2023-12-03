Liverpool boss Klopp reveals Matip injury ‘will not be a short one’ as he hails ‘good start’ to ‘busy period’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was happy to get a “good start” to “the busy period” as they beat Fulham 4-3 but he had some bad Joel Matip injury news.

The Reds came from 3-2 down to score two goals in two minutes through Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold to seal all three points on Sunday.

There were a number of wonderful goals, including an incredible effort from Alexis Mac Allister, and the Liverpool boss praised the quality of the strikes.

Klopp said in his post-match interview: “I don’t think I ever saw a game with this amount of beautiful goals. But because we were a bit dumb we almost gave it away. In the first half when we gave the goals away the defending was awful.

“Football is decided in details. We were really good in the game and played a lot of good stuff but it was 2-2 at half time and deserved.

“They were there and scored a wonderful goal and it was 3-2 and everyone in a Fulham shirt thought that was it maybe and then we throw back with two worldies.

“We changed system a couple of times. There were tight moments, a lot of credit to Fulham, they had a really good idea, when we lost momentum they were there to cause us problems.

“Today the big shadow on the game is Joel Matip. A really unlucky situation but it doesn’t look good. I am pretty sure he will be out.

“We have to get through this, this was a good start of the busy period.”

Matip came off with a knee injury on 69 minutes and Klopp gave an update on the defender’s situation.

“We lost today Joel. We obviously have no pictures yet, no scan yet, but from what you hear and can see, that will not be a short one,” Klopp added.

“Unlucky, but we have to just get through this.”

On the game, Klopp continued: “What can I say? We played an incredible game until we didn’t anymore.

“All credit to Fulham, they did really well. Today we scored four worldies and were lucky in the end to win the game, and that tells you everything.

“I told the boys if we can keep that feeling around 3-3, when we kept believing. We wanted to win the game and I liked that, you could see it in the body language of the boys.

“Four goals I have never seen before in one game like this to be honest.

“The game was in control, we did really well and did a lot of good stuff but then we didn’t defend well in the moments.

“There was a period it was all over the place and it didn’t make much sense but the Premier League is too tough if you want to win in a convincing way.

“The second for Trent was very, very special. I really feel for Marco Silva afterwards, I think when they scored the 3-2 they thought they had it but this is Anfield and we are still there.”