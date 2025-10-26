Klopp ‘open to sensational return’ as ‘concerned’ Liverpool owners ‘won’t hesitate’ to sack Slot

Liverpool owners think Jurgen Klopp ‘might be open to a sensational return’ as they ‘won’t hesitate’ to sack Arne Slot in mid-season if the results don’t improve, according to reports.

The Reds lost their fourth Premier League match in a row in a 3-2 defeat to Brentford on Saturday with Liverpool unable to build on their 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in midweek.

It is now Slot’s side’s fifth defeat in six matches in all competitions with Liverpool dropping below arch-rivals Manchester United into sixth place in the Premier League table.

Liverpool won their first five Premier League matches of the season to put them top early on in the season but their latest set of results and performances are reportedly concerning the Reds owners.

A respected account on X has revealed that Slot is ‘safe for now’ but that the Liverpool owners are eyeing up former manager Klopp for a ‘sensational return’.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Liverpool are concerned. Jurgen Klopp would say ‘yes’.

READ: Liverpool lose in the air and on the ground as chaotic season threatens to unravel entirely

‘Liverpool owners/officials are really starting to get concerned over the team’s performances, not just the results.

‘Arne Slot’s job is safe for now, but if performances don’t pick up, they won’t hesitate to make a change mid-season. 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐊𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐩 𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧. But as of now, there’s been no contact.’

Andy Robertson, who has been in and out the team under Slot this season, was frustrated by the lack of structure from Liverpool against Brentford on Saturday.

Robertson said: “We didn’t do enough off the ball. On the ball, first half I thought we created a couple of moments, kept the ball quite nice. But you can’t come to Brentford away and just expect to play them off the park because they are always going to be ready to fight.

“They’re always going to be ready to put bodies in the box when it comes to set-pieces, put the balls in behind, pick up second balls. You know what you’re going to come to, here. They’re always the same and they’re so good at it.

“It felt to me like we were just a yard off it in terms of that. They picked up so many second balls, and then the balls in behind.

“Our backline are running back to try and head the ball, which is so difficult as it is. We know how difficult… how good a set-piece team they are.

“We’ve worked on the long-throw and everything, and five minutes in you concede three long throw-ins. One of them you concede from.

“It’s not good enough, you play into their hands and have got an uphill battle from there. Kept fighting but nowhere near good enough.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool in ‘transition season’ as VVD ‘declines into Lovren’; Man Utd ‘hope cannot be allowed to fester’

👉 Henderson sends message to Liverpool fans after savage Slot ‘sacked in the morning’ chants

👉 Liverpool dealt blow as Euro giants ‘hold Guehi advantage’ for ‘two reasons’ with ‘clear plan’ revealed



“You have to fight for the control. No team in the Premier League, nobody’s going to go, ‘On you go, you take the ball, we’ll try and defend.’ Nobody does that.

“They always have a gameplan, against us and every team. All the managers in the Premier League are so talented, especially the teams that have got a full week to prepare. They would have had a clear gameplan and I think they played theirs perfectly.

“We didn’t play ours at all. That makes it so difficult. If you just think you’re going to show up and all of a sudden they’re going to drop off, we’re going to have control and we’ll just wait until we score. It never, ever happens.

“This is my ninth season, I think maybe it’s only happened once or twice. If we expect that, then we’re in big bother.

“You have to fight for that control, you have to fight first of all. You have to fight for the second balls, fight for the first balls, and try and feel your way into the game. And then the quality will come through.

“I felt as if we never got a grip on the game at all today. Had moments but not enough moments to go and really put them under pressure.”