Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will turn down approaches from the BBC and ITV to join their punditry teams for Euro 2024, according to reports.

Klopp announced in January that he will leave the Premier League giants at the end of the season.

BBC and ITV ‘desperate’ to land Jurgen Klopp for Euros

The German boss joined the Reds in October 2015 and has won seven major trophies, including the club’s first Premier League title in 2020.

He is expected to take a sabbatical from management and despite links to Bayern Munich, Barcelona and the German national team, nothing is likely to tempt Klopp to jump straight into another job.

Punditry is an option that has been mentioned, but even that seems extremely unlikely, with the Daily Mail reporting that Klopp will reject advances from the BBC and ITV to analyse this summer’s European Championships in his native Germany.

The report from Mike Keegan states that both of the broadcasters are ‘desperate’ to land the Liverpool boss, with a ‘battle sparked’ between the two.

Unfortunately for them, they will be ‘disappointed’ by Klopp’s response, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss ‘expected to turn offers down – and instead head to the tournament as a Germany fan’.

Understandably, ITV and the BBC both believe the ‘charismatic’ German ‘would be a must-watch, marquee signing and would give their coverage the edge in the traditional battle for viewers’.

The BBC have been the more ‘aggressive’ of the two, although they are ‘highly likely to fail in their mission’, the report claims.

It is added that Klopp has already secured his tickets for all three of Germany’s group games, starting with the tournament opener against Scotland.

Amidst the 56-year-old’s desire to take a break and regain some energy after nine grueling years at Anfield, ‘he will be keen to switch off’ and joining a punditry team in the United Kingdom is unlikely to appeal to him.

Things are expected to get even more intense between now and the end of the season as Liverpool chase an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds host Manchester City in a massive clash in the Premier League title race on Sunday and have Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The title race with City and Arsenal is expected to go down to the wire, while Klopp’s side are looking to win the FA Cup and Europa League with the Carabao Cup trophy already secured.

When Klopp eventually returns to management, he will probably take on the Germany job and has already confirmed that he will never manage another club in England.

