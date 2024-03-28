Liverpool: Potential Klopp replacement given glowing reference by Reds target – ‘One of the best’

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has waxed lyrical about Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who could be in line to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Amorim is one of many names in the mix to occupy the Anfield hot seat next term, with Klopp set to step down at the end of 2023/24.

‘Of course’ Ruben Amorim can handle Liverpool ‘pressure’

He is doing a stellar job at Sporting and with plenty of managers expected to be on the move this summer, it would be no surprise to see the Portuguese leave his home country.

It is believed that Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the Reds’ number-one choice to succeed Klopp but the Spaniard is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will find it difficult to sign Alonso and Amorim appears to be the alternative, while there is also reportedly interest in Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

If there was any doubt over Amorim’s managerial ability, his former Sporting player Palhinha has claimed he can handle the pressure of the Liverpool job and is “one of the best” managers in Portugal.

Asked if he can take on such a big role, Palhinha – who has been linked with a transfer from Fulham to the Reds – told O Jogo: “Yes, of course, although the pressure is different.”

“When you coach a big Portuguese club, you have the pressure of the fans and the size of the club itself, which forces you to win.

“When you coach Liverpool, you have the pressure of the fans, the club and the whole world. The way it’s growing, I think it’s only a matter of time.

“Ruben is a very good coach, one of the best in Portugal, he’s done an excellent job since Braga.

“He has an in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players.

“The way he’s growing, he won’t be in Portugal much longer.

“It won’t be for lack of opportunities that he won’t leave Portugal.

“He has dreams and ambitions of winning another title for Sporting and then the future will be in his hands.”

