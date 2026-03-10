Liverpool return mooted for Klopp as he ‘wants’ one Reds star in Real Madrid demand

Jurgen Klopp wants one Liverpool star to join him at Real Madrid if he accepts the job, according to reports, as a return to Anfield is also mooted.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new to the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked after they sacked Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Alonso in January after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The decision came after months of speculation that Alonso – who has already been linked with Man City and Liverpool – could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics.

And reports in Spain are now claiming that Alexis Mac Allister left a ‘lasting impression’ on Klopp during his time at Liverpool and he’s told Real Madrid other sides that his ‘one condition for returning to coach a big club’ is having the Argentina midfielder in his side.

The report adds: ‘For this reason, any club interested in convincing him knows that a lucrative contract or an ambitious project isn’t enough. Klopp wants sporting guarantees, and one of those would be having Mac Allister as a key player in the team.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister has tipped Klopp for a return to Anfield in the future and reckons “the game in general misses” the German.

McAllister told Grosvenor Casino: “You can never say never on things like that. When I watched him when he was managing Dortmund, the rapport with the Yellow Wall and how it’s a big industrial city, Dortmund, and he was just custom made for that type of job – the city he was in, the fans he was working for, and the fans he was trying to please.

“Then you roll the years forward and he comes to Liverpool and again, it’s the perfect storm. Again, for me, you’ve got a charismatic leader, somebody with a very massive personality, feels the same way as the Kop. Again, very similar to the Yellow Wall at Dortmund.

“For me, it’s always very difficult to go back to somewhere where you’ve been unbelievably successful. But you can never say never. It’s a crazy game and it’s getting crazier as we speak. But for me, I think the game in general misses Jurgen Klopp.

“He’s obviously got the ability to spend more time with family and stuff, because you know how demanding management is. So the job that he’s in at the moment, I’m assuming it gives him more time to be with family.

“But people who are involved in football just love being on the grass at a training ground. I’d like to see him back wherever it is, because I think the game in general has missed him.”

