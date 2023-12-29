‘For sure’ – Liverpool boss Klopp gives Robertson return date as he identifies Newcastle ‘problem’

Jurgen Klopp insists that Andy Robertson will return for Liverpool in January, while he has also provided an update on Alexis Mac Allister.

Kostas Tsimikas had been covering for Robertson but he too picked up an injury in the Reds’ 1-1 draw against Arsenal on December 23 and Klopp chose to start Joe Gomez at left-back in their 2-0 win at Burnley on Boxing Day.

Tsimikas suffered a broken collarbone against the Gunners with Klopp revealing after the match that the Greece international will be “out for a long time”.

And the Greek’s injury makes Robertson’s return all the more important and Liverpool boss Klopp insists Reds fans will see him out on the pitch again in January.

Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday: “Robertson still needs more range in the shoulder, quite a big surgery so not even close to team training. He is good but a long way to go.

“For sure for January he will [back], he has to get closer and closer. Mac Allister will see what he can do today. He might be able to step in team training, it’s still early. We’ll see.”

Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season and now sit two points clear at the summit following Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday night.

On their defensive improvement this year compared to last, Klopp added: “General defending, that’s how it is. That’s it. Everyone buys into the way we have to work. Recently, we stepped up counter-pressing-wise – which helps as well.”

Liverpool face an out-of-form Newcastle United side at Anfield on New Year’s Day and Klopp has been assessing the Magpies season under Eddie Howe.

Speaking about the match against Newcastle, Klopp continued: “First of all it’s a privilege for you and others to have expectations of how a team will play, I don’t have that. I know you can lose a game with 34 shots or whatever or draw. That’s why these games (Arsenal v West Ham) have nothing to do with us.

“Newcastle have a lot of injuries but they played European football now which they haven’t done 50 times in a row. So it’s just recovery and then go again, so it’s an adjustment and it’s been a bit of a problem.

“They have still done well in the games I saw, but Eddie has had to use the same lineup too often, that’s clear. Credit to the players and their efforts but it was the same lineup so the players who play all the time are tired and the ones coming back have no rhythm.”