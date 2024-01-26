Rumoured Klopp successor at Liverpool distances himself from job as Ferguson comparison is made

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has distanced himself from speculation that he could succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager but did not rule it out.

Klopp announced on Friday morning that he is leaving Anfield at the end of the season with the Reds posting a video of the German explaining his decision to depart.

Perhaps unlucky to be part of the same Premier League era as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Klopp still managed to win six major trophies during his time at Anfield, including the league title and Champions League.

Alonso, who has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga so far this campaign, is currently the favourite to take over from Klopp in the summer but the former Liverpool midfielder, when asked about the speculation, insisted he is happy at the German club.

Speaking about the news about Klopp and being linked with the Liverpool job, Alonso told reporters on Friday: “Speculation is normal, my focus is here on Bayer Leverkusen. I am very happy at Leverkusen with my players at the moment. Big surprise in Liverpool, of course — for what Jürgen did in Liverpool I have great respect and admiration.”

On whether he could rule out becoming Liverpool manager next season, Alonso replied: “Honestly… I don’t have a direct answer (laughs). I’m happy here right now, that’s for sure, and only thinking about Leverkusen.”

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is worried that the Reds could go down a path of “different ideas” like when Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013.

Thompson said on talkSPORT: “Even if it is Xabi Alonso or Steven Gerrard. I was really hoping, people spoke about it, Pep Lijnders who has done a wonderful job – he would. But if they all go as well, then it is all starting anew.

“And we all know that no matter what football club, you bring people in with different ideas, you look at how Manchester United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson left, it is difficult to replicate.”

Gary Lineker also shared his opinion on Alonso possibly taking over, the Match of the Day host said on The Rest is Football: “So they will now have to find a replacement and who that might be, the obvious one, maybe there’s a couple, but probably Xabi Alonso, the job he’s doing at Bayer Leverkusen, I think he’ll be in their thoughts, and I also think he’ll be in the thoughts of other football clubs.

“Most notably if Ancelotti goes, Real Madrid could come up, also someone like Bayern Munich because things aren’t going so great for them.”

