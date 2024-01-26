Liverpool make Klopp successor ‘decision’ as £51m Salah replacement is ‘chosen’ in last ‘request’

Liverpool do not have their successor for Jurgen Klopp lined up and have made the ‘decision’ to appoint a new sporting director first, according to reports.

The Reds boss announced on Friday that he will be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season with the Premier League club posting an explanation video on social media.

Since then there have been numerous rumours and comments about who could be taking over from the German in the summer.

Xabi Alonso is currently the favourite to become the next Liverpool manager but the Daily Telegraph claim that the Reds ‘have no successor lined up to replace’ Klopp and they ‘want to hire a new sporting director’ first.

Sam Wallace’s report adds that Liverpool ‘will run a recruitment process from now until the summer with the aim of making an appointment around the end of the season’.

Wallace continues:

‘The club have been planning for this announcement, the timing of which was Klopp’s choice, since he informed them in November that this would be his last season. ‘There are issues around some potential candidates, including bookmakers’ favourite Xabi Alonso, who are themselves at clubs involved in title races. Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would not wish to destabilise those clubs’ campaigns.’

One other uncertainty surrounding Liverpool at the moment is the future of Mohamed Salah with the Reds rejecting offers in the summer from Saudi Arabia for the Egypt international.

It is likely they will again face pressure from Saudi Arabia to sell their prized asset with Liverpool already turning down an offer of £150m in the summer.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is the ‘chosen one’ to replace Salah later this year with the Reds ‘already thinking about the future’.

Despite Klopp leaving, he has made the ‘request’ for Liverpool to line up Kubo for the summer with Salah deciding that ‘the time has come to leave’ Anfield.

Liverpool believe Kubo ‘is the most similar there is to Salah’ in terms of wingers they are monitoring and the Japan international has an affordable €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract.

Klopp is said to be ‘convinced that he can become as good as Salah’ and former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has touched on what the German’s departure means for Salah’s future.

Collymore told Caught Offside: “One of the biggest talking points following Klopp’s announcement has been what it may mean for Mo Salah. Will he go to Saudi in the summer? Will he stay? Will he sign a new contract? — Nobody knows, but I am not sure Klopp’s departure has anything to do with whatever Salah decides.

“I think the fact Klopp has done it all and won it all, along with other factors, such as having to do everything the hard way in comparison with his biggest rival Pep Guardiola has played a part over the years.

“Obviously, Liverpool are a top club and they’ve got a lot of money, but Klopp has probably felt at times like he is pushing water up a hill. Salah and Sadio Mane turned out to be incredible transfers, but Liverpool’s owners hardly broke the bank for either, and not only that, but he couldn’t keep the pair together — he had to lose one of them, which obviously turned out to be Mane to Bayern Munich.

“Those kinds of things don’t happen at City, where not only are you buying on a lesser budget, but you’re also having to offload to keep everything ticking over. There must have been some really frustrating times for Klopp over the years.

“So regardless of whether or not Salah does end up playing in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, I think the time probably is right for Klopp to move on and enjoy the next chapter of his life.”