According to reports, Liverpool target Ruben Amorim has a release clause which is ‘lower than some of the figures previously reported’.

The Premier League giants are in the market for a new manager ahead of next season as Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he would be leaving the club in the summer.

Xabi Alonso alternatives

It had been widely reported that Bayern Leverkusen head coach Alonso was the leading candidate to replace Klopp, but the Bayern Munich target has announced that he is sticking with the Bundesliga leaders for another season.

Liverpool are now looking elsewhere and Amorim is understood to be among the leading candidates to be their next manager.

Amorim – who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea – has been Sporting Lisbon’s head coach since March 2020.

Under him, Sporting Lisbon won the Primeira Liga in 2020/21 and have lifted the Taca da Liga twice. This season, they are on track to win the league as they are one point clear of second-placed Benfica with a game in hand.

According to a report from The Athletic, Amorim is ‘under serious consideration’ as ‘his attacking brand of football is seen as being of a similar style to that established under Klopp’.

It has been widely reported that Amorim has a £13m release clause in his contract, but The Athletic claim ‘it could ultimately be around €10million (£8.5m), which is lower than some of the figures previously reported’.

It is also noted that Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann ‘have been discussed’ as they ‘both scored well on Liverpool’s initial data research’.

Brighton have suffered a dip this season and it is suggested that De Zerbi’s ‘outspoken nature and confrontational approach to player recruitment’ could ‘count against him’.

Simone Inzaghi, and Thomas Frank are among the alternatives

The Athletic have also picked out a few outside candidates who could come into the frame, with Inzaghi and Frank among the names mentioned. They explain.

‘Simone Inzaghi at Inter is regarded as an outsider. The Serie A club do not want to lose him and not being able to speak English would be an issue for him if he moved to the Premier League. Thiago Motta, who has over-achieved at Bologna, has been discussed, although he has been linked with a possible move to Juventus. ‘Lille manager Paulo Fonseca, who is out of contract in the summer, is well-regarded and Tuchel is still available. The German has pedigree, having won the Champions League at Chelsea and Bundesliga and Ligue 1 titles, although appointing another big name and strong-minded character to follow Klopp would provide its own challenges. ‘Thomas Frank also has his admirers courtesy of his work at Brentford, whose style of play under the Dane has similarities to Klopp’s Liverpool under Klopp, although moving to Anfield would represent a major step up.’

