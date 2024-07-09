Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ‘being tempted’ into a return to management after leaving Premier League giants Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 57-year-old insisted he planned to take a sabbatical starting this summer after calling time on his time at Liverpool after nine years as their manager.

Klopp is regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history after transforming Liverpool over his prolonged spell in charge at Anfield. He helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

During his farewell season, Liverpool arguably overachieved as they won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League, but they were also in contention for the Europa League and FA Cup before coming up short.

Klopp announced in January that he would be leaving Liverpool in the summer as he has run out of steam and requires a break. At the time, he insisted he would be out of work for “at least a year” and may never return to management.

“If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no,” Klopp said.

“But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible.”

“My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance. This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that.

“But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to. That’s all.”

Klopp to replace Nagelsmann?

Since announcing his Liverpool exit, Klopp has been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

It has also been suggested that he could turn to managing a national team, with England and Germany mooted as possibilities.

Host nation Germany were knocked out of Euro 2024 by Spain in the quarter-finals and this disappointing exit could see Julian Nagelsmann lose his job.

According to a report in Spain, Klopp is ‘being tempted to be at the 2026 World Cup’ as Germany manager as Nagelsmann is at risk of being ‘sacked’ after this summer’s ‘resounding failure’.

Klopp is described as Germany’s ‘favourite’ candidate to replace Nagelsmann and ‘should he accept this offer, he could lead them in the next World Cup’.