Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has foiled the Reds’ attempts to complete one of their biggest summer signings, according to reports.

The Reds are set to lose both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson this summer as the fans bid farewell to the legendary duo in their final game of the season at the weekend.

Liverpool have pulled up the drawbridge on any more experience leaving Anfield in the summer with Alisson now set to stay for another season.

One of their biggest priorities in the summer transfer window will be finding at least one new winger amid Cody Gakpo’s poor form and Salah leaving.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been the name on everyone’s lips ahead of the summer with Liverpool and a host of other clubs interested in the Ivory Coast international.

However, Football Transfers insists that Liverpool’s summer transfer plans ‘promise to be thwarted’ by ex-Liverpool head coach Klopp, who is the head of global soccer for the Red Bull group.

READ: Winger officially signs for Liverpool and ‘most likely’ next move revealed

Klopp is pulling the strings and providing oversight over transfers for all the Red Bull clubs, including Leipzig, with the Bundesliga outfit now ruling out Diomande’s exit this summer.

The Daily Mirror claim that Leipzig are ‘adamant’ that Diomande ‘is going nowhere this summer’ after Liverpool placed the youngster ‘near the top of their wish-list’.

With Paris Saint-Germain interested too, the report adds: ‘Leipzig chiefs are ready to swat away big-money offers after securing Champions League qualification next season.

‘Their hardline stance could therefore hamper Liverpool’s chances of landing the highly-coveted teenager and also complicate the picture for PSG’s Bradley Barcola, who is on Arsenal’s radar as well.’

Romano: Diomande is still considering leaving this summer

Transfer expert Romano revealed earlier this week that both Liverpool and PSG are “pushing” for Diomande with Leipzig looking for €100m (£86m) if a potential deal is possible this summer.

READ: Alonso wants Chelsea to seal ‘sensational’ Liverpool transfer as £21m star ‘indicates desire to leave’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Diomande is absolutely on the shortlist, and near the top of the shortlist, for both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

“These two clubs are pushing for Diomande and the player is considering his options carefully. He is speaking with his agents and the clubs to understand the best possible option in terms of project, contract, development and manager.

“There will be further conversations with Liverpool and PSG to decide the best option possible. Nothing is imminent yet, but talks will continue.

“On the other side, there is Leipzig because Leipzig have offered Diomande the chance to stay at the club for one more season, leave in 2027, sign a new contract, receive an improved salary and include a release clause in the agreement. However, at the moment, Diomande is still considering leaving this summer.

“In order to leave this summer, negotiations with Leipzig will be required. Leipzig want around €100 million, possibly even more, for Diomande depending on the proposals that arrive. So there will definitely be movement. Get ready because Liverpool want him, PSG want him, and Leipzig will dictate the conditions.”

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