Liverpool: Klopp tells TNT Sports he ‘will never watch again’ as he reveals Salah bust-up latest

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he will “never watch” TNT Sports again after he claims “they said they pay us to play football”.

The Reds played their crucial match against West Ham at 12.30pm on Saturday after playing their Merseyside derby against Everton on the Wednesday night before.

Liverpool lost to Everton and were held to a draw at West Ham to all but end their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

Klopp has previously complained about the early kick-off on a Saturday after playing a match on Wednesday and has become frustrated at the lack of action over scheduling.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp said: “The boys had some days off which was important and then we had some training sessions, which is unusual [of late], normally we stumble [from game to game without training much].

“Seeing Aston Villa lost last night it means no English team will be in a European final, we should ask do we decrease the intensity for the players? If no English team is in a European final, have we underperformed? The PL is best in the world, not overrated, the players [overworked].

“Someone needs to help the people, cut off one game. Two more CL games next season and you [can] cut off League Cup semi two legs. Everyone has a reason to say we cannot do it but we cannot sort it all the time.

“I had a chat with TNT – a television show I will never watch again! – and they said they pay us to play football but I don’t see it that way, football pays them. You have to become a part of football again and not just the squeezer, that is some advice from an old man on the way out.

“People can survive without match-days from time to time. City, Arsenal, us out in the quarter-finals, not a reflection of quality but that we couldn’t deliver on the day. Other countries have good teams, of course.

“When I speak about it people think it is because of the last game, no. It’s not. It’s a general problem. They dare Thursday-Sunday, Weds-Sat 12:30pm, it is a crime. I was waiting for Amnesty International to go to them!

“I would like to be part of that meeting when someone says ‘Liverpool 12:30pm’ and the whole room bursts into laughter. I would love to be there. In the whole world we have the quickest turnaround between games but they are still happy and collect subscribers, you can take me off. If they are ever after a pundit, I speak English I could do it…”

Mohamed Salah and Klopp were involved in a heated touchline exchange as the Egyptian prepared to come on as subsitute in their 2-2 draw against West Ham on Saturday.

But Klopp insists it is a “non-story” with the Liverpool duo putting it behind them. He added: “It’s completely [resolved], no problem. If we didn’t know each other for long I am not sure how we’d deal with it but we have known each other for long and we respect each other so much. We are absolutely fine with it. It’s a non-story.

“But in general, the best situation is everyone is in the best place, we win games and score loads of goals and then incidents like that do no happen. Mo to start? Three games to go and I change my habits completely? You want the whole lineup?”

