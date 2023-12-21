Liverpool: Klopp told he has ‘messiah complex’ after his ‘surprising swipe’ at Reds supporters

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of Liverpool supporters following their 5-1 win over West Ham United.

Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 5-1 home win against West Ham on Wednesday night.

Klopp was not too pleased when speaking after his side’s impressive victory, as he argued that the atmosphere inside Anfield should have been better.

“I thought in the first half when the boys played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me,” Klopp told reporters.

“I asked people what do they want? We changed a lot of things and we dominated West Ham like crazy and missed chances.

“If I was in the stands I would be on my toes, 1,000 per cent. I don’t know, if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say sorry we didn’t smash them?

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Arsenal didn’t play this week. They’ve prepared for this game and anyone who knows anything about them knows they will be prepared.

“So we need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me having an argument with the opposition coach.

“If it is too much football in December, if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.

“It was just not the excitement I felt. There were so many good performances but we were only 1-0 up.”

Klopp’s comments vindicated Gary Neville, who said the atmosphere at Anfield for Liverpool’s goalless draw against Man Utd last Sunday was the “worst” he’d “ever seen”.

Former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has moved to defend Liverpool’s supporters as they are “remarkably supportive of their team”.

“I don’t know what he wants to achieve or why he feels he’s entitled to say, the fans can support the team in the way they see fit and his job is to manage the team,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“Of course, you want the best atmosphere and if it’s a call to action because he wants to make it a fortress for Arsenal to walk into then OK I get it.

“I do think there’s this messiah complex about managers sometimes about what they think they’re entitled to and how they think they’re entitled to get it.

“Liverpool fans as a whole are remarkably supportive of their team, and most of the people that we’ve ever spoken to who played for Liverpool talk about how magnificent the Anfield crowd is.

“So I’m surprised to hear him have a little swipe at them and suggest that if they don’t support the team precisely as he says they should, they should hand their tickets on to someone else.”