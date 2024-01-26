Liverpool: Expert ‘baffled’ by Klopp transfer decision after ‘big-money offer’ for ‘young Mascherano’

Brazilian football expert Tim Vickery says he is “absolutely baffled” that Fluminese midfielder Andre has not been snapped up by Liverpool.

Andre has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League over the last year.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are all reportedly keen but it is Fulham who are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

While the Cottagers are interested in signing the 22-year-old, they remain pretty relaxed with Joao Palhinha not expected to depart the club in the winter transfer window.

The Andre saga is quite similar to the chase for Danilo’s signature last year.

Danilo impressed in Brazil and was linked with a host of top clubs before joining Nottingham Forest. No disrespect intended.

Andre would suit Liverpool down to the ground and the Reds could do with another defensive midfielder with Alexis Mac Allister filling in there this season.

Admittedly, Wataru Endo had been impressive before going to the Asian Cup with Japan, but Andre has a lot more potential.

Speaking to Sky Sports this week, Brazilian football guru Vickery compared Andre to ex-Liverpool star Javier Mascherano and believes he would be a massive success in England, even more so than Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

“I am absolutely baffled and financial fair play is part of this,” he said. “Even Fulham, who have been closest recently, they think signing this player isn’t a priority.

“Liverpool were the club closest to signing him in the summer. We understand that a big-money offer came in.

“Since then, he has only grown. He has won the Copa Libertadores. He has played well in a bad Brazil side. Did well in a losing cause against Manchester City in the recent final of the Club World Cup.

“He’s a central midfield player that brings you so much. He does remind me of a young Javier Mascherano.

“So, it is baffling to me, especially given the success of a number of Brazilian central midfielders in English football recently. Think of Joao Gomes at Wolves or Douglas Luiz at Aston Villa.

“This is probably the best of the bunch. It is surprising to me that there hasn’t been more interest in this window.”

It is very unlikely that Jurgen Klopp’s side will sign Andre this month.

Liverpool tend to save their transfer business until the summer window and if they do bring in a player in January, it will surely be a defender.

Joel Matip is ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in December, but Klopp was boosted by Andy Robertson’s recent return to full training.

Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both struggled with injuries this season, which forced Klopp to recall Owen Beck from his loan at Scottish side Dundee.