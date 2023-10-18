Klopp ‘wants to close’ £95m Liverpool transfer amid Haaland ‘paralysis’ and Mbappe ‘obsession’

Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe could all be on the move next summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to take advantage of a distracted Real Madrid to swoop for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Reds brought in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in the summer transfer window with Liverpool’s net spend in 2023 standing at €153.3m.

There were rumours over the summer transfer window that Mohamed Salah could depart for Al-Ittihad with the Saudi Arabian club offering £150m to take the Egypt international.

Liverpool stood firm but there are already reports that they could be forced to sell over the next couple of windows if Salah pushes for a move, with Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane on their shortlist of alternatives.

That would be one loss of goals from Klopp’s side, while they are currently relying on Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to play through the middle, with the duo scoring five Premier League goals between them this term.

But Klopp is looking for a guaranteed goalscorer with Napoli striker Osimhen linked on numerous occasions and now there’s speculation in Spain that he could join Liverpool in the summer.

Spanish publication Nacional insists Liverpool boss Klopp ‘wants to close a signing’ of Osimhen ahead of next summer with the German looking ‘to take advantage’ of Real Madrid’s ‘obsession’ with Kylian Mbappe.

Their desperation to sign Mbappe has apparently ’caused them to completely forget about other objectives’ with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez unwilling to allow the opportunity to sign the France international ‘slip away’.

Perez is ‘doing everything possible to close the agreement’ but ‘this has caused them to neglect other alternatives’, including Napoli striker Osimhen, who has scored six goals in eight Serie A appearances so far this term.

The Nigeria international has ‘shown his intention to leave’ Napoli in the summer as he ‘does not feel valued enough’ and Liverpool have ‘appeared’ with Klopp keen to make him their ‘star signing’.

Osimhen is the ‘chosen one’ for Klopp with Liverpool looking to ‘improve their forward line’ and the club are now ‘willing to offer’ €1110m (£95m).

Another distraction for Real Madrid is the ‘main alternative’ to Mbappe with Nacional claiming Erling Haaland – who is the top goalscorer in 2023 from Europe’s top 10 leagues – has ‘paralysed negotiations’ over a new contract at Manchester City.

Guardiola has ‘ordered the board to solve’ the problem of Haaland’s contract in order to end speculation of a possible move away from Man City in 2024 or 2025.

City’s ‘objective’ is to ‘eliminate the exit clauses’ in the Norway international’s contract but his refusal to discuss a new contract has ’caused suspicions’ at City.

The Citizens ‘believe that he would be in contact with Real Madrid for the next summer market’ and they ‘fear’ that is the reason he does not want to commit currently.