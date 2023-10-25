Liverpool boss Klopp pays tribute to Man Utd legend Charlton and Everton icon Kenwright

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has paid a warm tribute to Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton and Everton icon Bill Kenwright after they both died over the past week.

Man Utd are in mourning after World Cup winner Charlton died at the age of 86 on Saturday, while the late Everton chairman Kenwright passed away on Monday at the age of 78.

Speaking about the duo in his press conference, Klopp said: “I knew of Sir Bobby before I arrived here in England and he was one of the biggest football personalities in England and Europe. I really feel for the family and I hope they’re doing okay.

“[With] Kenwright it’s similar. I read a bit recently and he obviously had a massive heart for the city and for Everton.

“With all the rivalry, I don’t think we have any issues with each other left or right of the game. It shows how united we are as a city. My condolences go to the family and I hope that they’re okay.”

Liverpool are in action against French side Toulouse on Thursday evening after winning their opening two Europa League group fixtures against LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise.

When asked about Toulouse and what Liverpool need to do to extend their 100 per cent record in the Europa League this term, Klopp replied: “Toulouse deserve all of our respect and it’s a really interesting story of them winning the French cup. It’s a massive thing.

“This year they have a really young talented football team. They have a clear idea, but how they show up here we don’t know. They got a point against PSG so we have to make sure that we’re really ready.

“We have to really create an atmosphere through the way we play. I’m sure they’re looking forward to playing at Anfield but we have to make sure they don’t enjoy it.

“We are here to win football games and that’s what I hope we can show. We have to play to our best. We will make a few changes, not too many, but we have to show we’re ready for the competition.

“We hope we’ll go long into the competition, but to do that you have to make decisive steps and tomorrow is one of them.”

Darwin Nunez has scored four goals in ten appearances, five of which have been starts, and Klopp thinks the Uruguay international is finding his feet at Liverpool.

Klopp continued: “He’s in a really good moment. He’s had time to adapt to the new country and language.

“He’s in the middle of the team, everyone is happy with him and I’m happy with him. He’s fine for this game, which is good.

“I actually think he’s really happy. That’s what I can see on the pitch and training ground, which is really important.”