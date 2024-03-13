Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has lauded Michael Edwards and has commented on his recent “conversation” with FSG’s CEO of football.

Klopp announced at the end of January that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season. Since this news emerged, the Premier League giants have been focused on appointing a new sporting director following Jorg Schmadtke’s exit earlier this year.

Edwards back to Liverpool

FSG have been pursuing Edwards in recent weeks. The Englishman has already held previous roles at Anfield and was their sporting director for six years before leaving in 2022.

Earlier this week, Edwards’ return to Liverpool was confirmed as it has been announced that he will take control of sporting matters at Anfield as FSG’s CEO of football.

Edwards’ immediate focus will be on replacing Klopp but former Premier League boss Sam Allardyce recently claimed Liverpool‘s young stars could tempt him “to stay” beyond this season.

“When it comes to the announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s departure, you can’t keep something like that under wraps forever – it was bound to come out sooner or later. It was sorted before Christmas, but they obviously kept it quiet for a bit although I thought they’d have wanted to keep it quiet until the end of the season,” Allardyce told William Hill.

READ MORE: The Coutinho con and selling Salah to Klopp… Michael Edwards’ 10 Liverpool highlights



“I absolutely understand it; management takes its toll. I think the club should try to change his mind but whether or not they actually will is another matter. I just think he needs a complete break from managing Liverpool, especially given his style of management.

“They have a lot of youngsters coming through at the moment which is very exciting. Klopp might just choose to stay because of the youngsters coming through. If they’re going to be the future of the club then that is going to go on for quite a while.”

“No, because he’s not dumb…”

Klopp has ruled out a U-turn, though. Speaking during his press conference on Wednesday, he insisted that he is “still leaving”.

“No, because he’s not dumb,” Klopp told reporters when asked whether Edwards had attempted to persuade him to stay.

READ MORE: Declan Rice is the best big-money Premier League signing in five long years



He added: “We had that conversation, (but) that is not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine I changed my mind?

“It’s like, ‘Never ever another club in England’ and next year I signed for our neighbours. I think before I say these things.

“For me, it is the best club in the world and I am still leaving. I just want this club to do as well as possible with the best people in charge and Michael is a top choice.

“We spoke about a lot of things, what I think about players, what needs to change and a really good talk. I am really happy. I want it to be the best possible place after I leave. I think it is a top solution and our conversation was obviously great.”