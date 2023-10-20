Liverpool boss Klopp ‘uncomfortable’ about Merseyside derby record as he names six Everton stars to watch

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he finds it “uncomfortable” to hear about his brilliant record in Merseyside derbies ahead of their match against Everton on Saturday.

Klopp has only lost one of his 18 Merseyside derby matches since joining Liverpool in 2015 with the Reds expected to beat the Toffees at Anfield over the weekend.

Liverpool are currently fourth, three points off the Premier League summit, while Everton are battling it out at the other end of the table with seven points from eight matches.

On his record against Everton, Klopp told reporters on Friday: “It is uncomfortable when you tell me about my record. I couldn’t be less interested in what happened in the past. We aren’t thinking about this; we understand the importance of the game, the pressure. I can’t remember enjoying the thought of a derby.

“There is a lot of intensity before a ball is kicked. We have to channel that in the right areas, with all the extra motivation from outside, make sure you play the way you want. That gives you a chance to win.”

On the derby, Klopp added: “It is a special game, a high-pressure game. All the players are used to the kind of game. We shouldn’t make it too big for the new players; they are ready for it.

When asked what he expects from the match, the Liverpool boss continued: “All the [previous derby] games were difficult for different reasons. Everton is in a good moment, for three or four weeks they’ve got results. It is clear. Burnley in their best moments was a super difficult team to play and you can see again similar things [from Sean Dyche]. It will be a tough one; derbies are tough, Premier League games are tough.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an important player for them, [Abdoulaye] Doucoure is back to his best, with [Jack] Harrison and [Dwight] McNeil on the wings. That is quality, real quality. [Amadou] Onana, [James] Garner], there is real talent; they have experience in defence. They have a really good team.”

When asked about an update on Andy Robertson’s injury, Klopp replied: “The decision will go towards surgery. There was a little chance he could try without but, talking to experts, surgery will be the best thing long term. He is out for a while.”

On other teams, Klopp said: “Diogo [Jota] is available again. Cody [Gakpo] trained once, so we will see. Stefan [Bajcetic] is out, Thiago [Alcantara] is out. Ben Doak has a little muscle thing, he is not available.”