According to reports, new Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is ‘targeting’ a Liverpool star as he prepares to oversee a major summer ‘rebuild’.

After missing out on a couple of targets, Bayern Munich made the shock decision to appoint Man City legend Kompany after he failed to keep Burnley in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich also endured a difficult season as they finished 3rd in the Bundesliga and 18 points adrift of unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The German giants are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they attempt to close in on Leverkusen. They are already battling Man Utd in the race to sign £60m midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Bayern Munich also have their eye on Liverpool for potential signings as England international Joe Gomez is being ‘targeted’ by the Kompany.

The 27-year-old has been severely impacted by injuries in recent years, but he was vital for Liverpool during the 2023/24 campaign.

His versatility was important as he was used all across the back four by Jurgen Klopp and made 51 appearances across all competitions.

His form has earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 and he is also said to be attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

According to a report from The Mirror, Kompany ‘wants to raid Liverpool’ for Gomez ‘as part of the Bayern Munich rebuild’.

The report claims Bayern Munich are also considering potential alternatives as Liverpool have made their stance on selling Gomez clear.

‘Kompany is eyeing up defensive reinforcements after taking over at Bayern Munich and likes Gomez’s versatility. ‘Liverpool will issue a firm hands off warning to Bayern and they do not want to lose one of their most-valued players. ‘The Reds handed Gomez a five-year deal in 2022 to tie him to Anfield until 2027 and see him as a hugely-important player under new boss Arne Slot. ‘Bayern are also looking at Chelsea’s England defender Levi Colwill [who is valued at £42m on transfermarkt], but like Liverpool, the Blues are in no mood to sell him. Colwill, 21, is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029 and while he missed out on Euro 2024 with the Three Lions, he is looking forward to working under new boss Enzo Maresca. ‘Bayern are casting their net wide and are also looking at Bayer Leverkusen’s Germany defender Jonathan Tah.’

