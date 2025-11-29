According to reports, Ibrahima Konate is ‘edging closer to an agreement’ after Real Madrid ended their interest in the Liverpool star.

Konate is one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent at the end of this season as he is in the final few months of his contract.

The centre-back has been linked with several clubs in Europe after he shone alongside captain Virgil van Dijk last season, but he has suffered a massive decline this season.

Konate has become a real weak link in Liverpool’s side as he has made mistakes in most of his side’s matches and should be taken out of the firing line.

It has been an exposing few months for Konate, who appears to have been made to look better by Liverpool teammate Van Dijk last season.

READ: Predicting next six Liverpool exits as Arne Slot, Mo Salah among doomed Reds sextet on exit ramp



In recent months, it has been heavily reported that Konate could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid, but his dire form has put the Spanish giants off signing him.

Respected journalist David Ornstein reported on Friday morning that Real Madrid have ‘informed Liverpool that they have no interest in signing Konate’, while Sky Sports are reporting that the Reds ‘remain committed’ to keeping him.

German side Bayern Munich have also been mentioned as a potential suitor, and journalist Christian Falk claims they will make a move for Konate or Marc Guehi if Dayot Upamecano leaves next year.

Falk explained: “Bayern are maintaining all their focus on securing a contract extension for Upamecano.

“That’s their only priority. If the French defender signs a new deal with Bayern, they will not move for either Konate or Guehi.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool to ‘sack Arne Slot immediately’ on one condition as ‘significant’ cost of axe revealed

👉 Liverpool: ‘Shellshocked’ squad’s verdict on Slot revealed as Van Dijk makes demand to teammates

👉 Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?



Falk added: “So, the possibility of signing Konate is not entirely off, but it hinges on many factors.”

However, a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Konate is ‘edging closer to an agreement’ with Liverpool as they ‘see new promise’ after he was keen on a move to Real Madrid.

Jones explained: “The Konate news is very interesting as the player has very much had his head turned by the interest from Madrid.

“I think he was really hoping to end up there, but after recent performances, I’m not surprised that deal is no longer being looked at. Sources in Spain say the idea of moving to Madrid had been winning him over – but this is a club that are not afraid to change their plans.

“And Real Madrid have always had other big names they’ve looked at alongside him. To be honest, those players are playing better than Konate is right now.”