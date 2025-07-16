‘Why not?’ – Manager backs Liverpool star ‘better than Rudiger’ to seal Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been backed to succeed at Real Madrid if he makes the move from Anfield this summer.

The Reds have had a successful summer transfer window to date with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong headlining the five additions.

Liverpool are looking to back Arne Slot with further additions as Newcastle striker Alexander Isak emerged as a key target for the rest of the window on Tuesday,

Slot won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield and he will be hoping to keep hold of all of his star players in the summer window.

Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz have all been linked with moves away, while the Reds rejected a bid for the latter earlier this week from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool defender Konate has entered the final year of his contract with rumours building that he could organise a Trent Alexander-Arnold-style exit next summer on a free transfer.

The latest reports insist that the Reds are not budging over their €50m valuation of Konate with Real Madrid looking to pay €20-25m to get him this summer.

And now FC Sochaux youth coach Eric Hely – who promoted Konate to the French side’s youth team – reckons Konate is “better than Antonio Rudiger” and that the Liverpool centre-back would “he’d fit in very well” at Real Madrid.

Hely, who managed the first team at Sochaux between 2016 and 2017, told Marca: “I would highlight his charisma and his simplicity, which make him a leader. He was very clear about that for a boy his age. He wanted to succeed and worked tirelessly, even on his own.

“If he did it at Liverpool, why not at Real Madrid? I’m sure if he gets into Xabi’s dressing room, he won’t talk much at first. He’ll listen and learn, and then he’ll establish himself in the group with his personality.

“I don’t see him as Varane. He’s more of a Desailly type. He gives off a lot of confidence and has a very good footwork. I’d say better than Rüdiger, who is undoubtedly an athlete, but I think Ibrahima is technically stronger.

“I’m sure he can succeed at Madrid and wherever he wants. I think he’d fit in very well with Xabi. He can play in a three-man defence, as he did at Leipzig, and in a four-man defence. He’s a kid who never caused any problems.

“I remember when he came from Paris to stay at our residence. And he was always there to help and make life easier. The other kids followed him because of his charisma.”